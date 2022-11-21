Marquita Griffin

My phone and email are abuzz about upcoming #BlackFriday deals and #CyberMonday deals touting 50 percent off and discount-plus-coupons options. And let’s not forget all the buy-three-get-one-free deals and so on.
Most are pretty enticing deals, to be honest (I can often get good deals for my growing kids during these promotions), but another seasonal tradition that is just as appealing is #GivingTuesday.
If you’re unfamiliar with it, in a nutshell, it’s global activism that began a decade ago to encourage people to give to charities.
Although it’s associated with the Thanksgiving holiday like many other seasonal fundraisers and drives, #GivingTuesday is a year-round effort, as it should be.
I’ve always believed that while giving time, donations, or money during the holiday season is commendable and critical, our capacity to offer support, just as a surge of people in need, happens at any time of the year, no matter the season.
And with life as unpredictable as it is one day, we could be on either end of that equation, hence the importance of the charities that can step in when the detours and pitfalls of life arise.
Although the momentum of #GivingTuesday is inspired year-round, it tends to swell in late November, which the organization calls “the biggest celebration of generosity,” and this year’s #GivingTuesday is set for Nov. 29.
If you want to find local #GivingTuesday organizations or efforts across the nation, your state or city, visit www.givingtuesday.org/united-states.
But you don’t have to go through this website to contribute to the charities you hold in high regard.
Fort Bend County is home to longtime, influential nonprofits that assist the community in a number of ways, and many of those organizations have graced the front page of The Herald and its magazines over the years.
But I’ve learned that just because I’m familiar with them doesn’t mean everyone in the community is.
More than once, when suggesting a local nonprofit to someone, they’ll tell me they didn’t know such a place existed.
So just in case you need ideas of what charities are in our area that you could support or ask for support from, here are some to consider:
• Abigail’s Place | www.abigailsplace.org
• AccessHealth | www.myaccesshealth.org
