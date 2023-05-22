Marquita Griffin

I’ve done it. I’m here. I’m at the point in my life when I give unsolicited wisdom-laced advice to strangers.
Now, I don’t intrude into people’s personal space, but if you see me in the grocery store and you ask me if I know where the paprika could be, not only will I direct you to said spice, I’ll probably toss some culinary tips your way about paprika, its varieties and what it works best with.
Like sprinkled atop cheddar grits for example.
I’ve earned a lot of wisdom over the years and I can’t help but want to share it.
While chatting with a peer, we discussed how the advice we give nowadays is noticeably different than the kind of advice we were dispensing five years ago.
We concluded it was because of our continuing maturation and how much we wanted to help the younger adults avoid the pitfalls we fell into.
I don’t want to disappoint you: I don’t have financial, get-rich-quick leads (although I have plenty of advice for tackling debt), nor do I have a shortcut to success.
What I know is this: success is defined differently by everyone, so it’s a moot point to compare your triumphs to others’ accomplishments.
And on the note of success, don’t confuse humility with self-doubt. Calling your abilities or talents in question isn’t equivalent to being humble. There isn’t anything wrong with being proud of yourself and your skills, just don’t be haughty.
Here are some of the more acute bits of advice we’ve earned over the years and try to pass down: • Don’t stress yourself trying to get everything right the first time or on the first try. Unfamiliar tasks will present some challenges at first, and you may stumble or fall in the beginning but don’t stop trying. You will make mistakes in many areas of your life, and there’s no avoiding that. The key is to learn from them and apply the knowledge gained.
• Mind your health more than your looks. Treat your body right, from the inside out, and it’ll return the favor in more ways than you anticipated. I’ll be the first to say that’s easier said than done because of society’s overwhelmingly bizarre obsession with people’s looks, specifically when it comes to weight. People say they are worried about your health when they focus on your physical appearance, but shaming, fears, ignorance, stereotypes, and stupidity are typically behind those I’m-concerned-about-your health comments. I’ve been through that more times than I care to think about. I learned, finally, to work from the outside in.
This includes the care of eyes, teeth, hands, and feet — believe me, this is more important than popular beauty standards.
• Ask for help. There is no shame in it. I grew up during a period when pushing forward through life’s storms alone was looked highly upon. We were applauded when we faced problems head-on, even if we had no idea what we were doing, were terrified, or if the task was making us (mentally/emotionally) ill. I don’t recommend that. You don’t get bonus points in life for avoiding help when you need it. What you will get is worn out and jaded.
• And, of course, the classic: Slow down. Smell the dang roses, or honeysuckle, or wilding growing mint. Inhale the aroma of whatever pauses you in a moment of happiness. Happiness isn’t a state of being but an emotion we like experiencing and should experience as often as we can. Unfortunately, happiness can be fleeting, so if you’re racing through life, too preoccupied with frivolous things, you’ll miss that brief opportunity. Slow down so you can take advantage of those moments.
You’ll want a nice collection of these moments to get nostalgic about when you reach the point of reflection.
