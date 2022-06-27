Marquita Griffin

I know what some folks want me to talk about today or attempt to discuss.
It’s been on just about everyone’s mind since Friday, the emotions and opinions dangling from the tips of tongues, ready to leap out in potent words.
If divisive, edgy, or accusatory commentary is what people desire, I have none to offer.
I’m too weary.
I’m exhausted in a way that no vacation or meditation can fix.
We’re enduring an extreme shortage of constructive conversation, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, empathy, sympathy, and consideration.
And now we sit here, sweating in a burning room, or trying to balance on a slippery slope.
At least, that is how I feel.
Some people’s emotions and opinions have hairpin triggers, and if they get the chance to express themselves, more harm than healing results.
I’m still grappling with developments of the last two tragedies to consume my thoughts, so Friday’s decision and the following reactions and commentary felt like that last few seconds of streaming water that caused the tub to overflow.
Today, I can’t conjure up hope that those in charge, who have the power to mend our society, will straighten the direction in which we’re heading.
To focus on righting the real wrongs that plague all of us.
We can’t even get along on a regular day.
We’re so fiercely divided by culture, beliefs, race, hate, ideals, socioeconomic status, stereotypes, politics, fear, and this feeling of self-importance — that the universe revolves around us individually — that I can’t see us getting it right.
Not now, at least.
We’ve had many chances for progress, and we bungle it. Repeatedly.
When I reflect on the lessons in my youth that stressed the importance of working together as a team to win a game, complete a project or achieve a goal, I find myself bemused.
I rarely witnessed beneficial teamwork exhibited in my adult years.
All it takes is for a difference of opinion to occur, and immediately, there are sides — an alleged right one and a wrong one.
That, taking sides, I mean, is something we do well, though.
Consequently, the safe spaces for legitimate and pressing conversations, fruitful debate, or sharing longings, grievances, or ideas can, unfortunately, be dismantled or disregarded.
And what remains are circles where everyone wants to talk but not listen, or everyone is right, and no one is wrong. So, for now, I’ll reserve my hope for the youth.
My yearning isn’t for them to save me by stabilizing my future or correcting my mistakes but to enhance and protect their own.
For them to experience life as it should be, with people living together, despite their differences.
Finding happiness, despite the rough and uncontrollable ruts of life.
Awaking eagerly, despite the possible challenges the day has in store.
Feeling loved and esteemed, despite the hate that will probably be there.
No generation will get it all right; within humanity, mistakes are inherent.
I’m not saying the youth have all the knowledge they need right now; just like the rest of us experienced, they’re in a period where there is more to learn.
Still, they have time to avoid pitfalls and wrong turns. There is still time to illuminate them enough to see a more pleasing future for themselves.
But instead of belittlement or brow-beating, we must reach them through conversations and by looking at different perspectives with them.
We must be willing to speak and listen. To teach and to learn.
I hope that in my golden years, should I reach that time with good health and mindset, I’ll get to see an existence I wish I could be living right now.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
