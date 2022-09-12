Marquita Griffin

There was a time in my early adulthood when I thought I’d be a photojournalist or professional photographer. Getting behind the viewfinder of a camera always spiked my adrenaline.
I thought I would travel to faraway places, see faraway people and capture faraway moments.
Who knows? There might still be time for that later on.
Anyway.
During the fun and somewhat drama-free era of MySpace (some of you won’t understand that one) and the infancy of Facebook, I’d display what I thought was my best work online.
Although I soaked up the praise people would give me about my works, what I most enjoyed about photography was the process of it — finding the right angle, light, darkness, expression or distance.
My work, at that time, was always in 35mm film, and I didn’t know if I nailed the shot until those photos were developed.
I worked primarily with black-and-white film and took portraits of people, and a shoot with me could take hours.
It is different in this digital world.
Within a matter of moments, you can tell if you need to re-take a shot or if you captured the image perfectly.
Back then, I had to develop the film myself (which I did in college) or wait for a local photo processing place found in Walmart or Walgreens to return my work to me.
I preferred to develop my work.
Everything from removing the 35mm film in a pitch black room and standing beneath the eerie red safe light to those horrid smelling chemicals and watching an image appear on the photographic paper was delightful.
While those are fond memories for me, I’m grateful for the convenience and advancement of digital photography. I own a few digital cameras myself.
But the medium of the photography doesn’t matter — it’s the eye of the photographer that does.
