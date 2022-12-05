Marquita Griffin

I recently watched a loved one laid to rest, and during the interment, the realization hit me that an era had ended.
Although she lived through generations of our history, transformations of society, and having children, then grandchildren and finally great-grandchildren, her time here was too brief.
She’s gone, and so are her laughter, stories, advice, perspectives and experiences.
I didn’t know her nearly as long as the rest of the bereaved, but her absence hits me in waves — when I see bougainvilleas, makeshift decorations or large gardening hats.
Or when I look at this pen that she gave me more than a decade ago, that until now was just another pen on my desk.
I suppose anyone who lost someone knows this feeling, so I’m not writing anything ground-breaking.
I’m not a morbid person, nor do I like to think too long about the reality of death, but I have to admit, the older I get, the more it crosses my mind.
Although we may feel we have miles and miles to go before we sleep, it comes sooner than we think.
When I was younger, and I don’t mean a child, I viewed death differently.
It was egregious, unnatural and unfair.
In truth, I viewed it selfishly.
I only focused on my pain and anger.
This most recent burial felt different, though. It wasn’t anguish that overtook me but a wistfulness.
I found myself feeling sorrow for those who didn’t have a chance to know how remarkable she was.
My heart ached that she could no longer partake in the simple things she loved.
You’ll have to take my word for it, but Rosenberg lost a wonderfully spirited person.
Some of you may remember Eleanor Matej of Eleanor’s Plants & Things, a small family nursery that once operated in Rosenberg off Millie Street.
If you never had a chance to visit it, you, unfortunately, missed out on an experience that can’t be replicated.
Simple chance led me to this woman who was as mighty as she was meek.
She endured hardships that most can’t fathom, but you wouldn’t know if she didn’t tell you, and she wasn’t one to dwell on the tough life she endured.
Eleanor preferred to talk about whatever was on your mind and could make you feel like the only person in the room.
She didn’t take herself too seriously and could easily laugh at herself while making others laugh, too.
The first time I met her, we conversed as if we had been friends in another life.
She was beautiful, faithful and a prankster.
And even in her old age, she remained inquisitive.
She didn’t shut her mind off from the world, reluctant to embrace the change in times or attitudes. Life and all of its oddities and treasures excited her.
She exuded positivity and could easily find a silver lining if you had trouble locating one.
When I visited her, she’d tell me how she would read my column and always wanted to know why I wrote it or what I left out.
I wish she could read this one.
She once said to me and my sister-in-law: “You women now amaze me.”
There was no malice, irony or ridicule in her voice. Just pride, sweet and simple.
It’s a compliment I’ll forever hold onto.
As I said, others who knew Eleanor likely have richer memories of her and could tell you even more about the humble but phenomenal person she was.
But this I do know with certainty: She unknowingly touched lives in Rosenberg, Richmond and beyond, and her mark on us is permanent.
Even in my heartache, I, for one, am grateful.
