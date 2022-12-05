Marquita Griffin

I recently watched a loved one laid to rest, and during the interment, the realization hit me that an era had ended.

Although she lived through generations of our history, transformations of society, and having children, then grandchildren and finally great-grandchildren, her time here was too brief.

She’s gone, and so are her laughter, stories, advice, perspectives and experiences.

I didn’t know her nearly as long as the rest of the bereaved, but her absence hits me in waves — when I see bougainvilleas, makeshift decorations or large gardening hats.

Or when I look at this pen that she gave me more than a decade ago, that until now was just another pen on my desk.

I suppose anyone who lost someone knows this feeling, so I’m not writing anything ground-breaking.

I’m not a morbid person, nor do I like to think too long about the reality of death, but I have to admit, the older I get, the more it crosses my mind.

Although we may feel we have miles and miles to go before we sleep, it comes sooner than we think.

When I was younger, and I don’t mean a child, I viewed death differently.

It was egregious, unnatural and unfair.

In truth, I viewed it selfishly.

I only focused on my pain and anger.

This most recent burial felt different, though. It wasn’t anguish that overtook me but a wistfulness.

I found myself feeling sorrow for those who didn’t have a chance to know how remarkable she was.

My heart ached that she could no longer partake in the simple things she loved.

