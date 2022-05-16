Marquita Griffin

There was a time going to the grocery store was a carefree outing for myself and the kids, but my head was always on a swivel.
My upbringing and experiences forced me to think this way, so I started leaving the kids at home when grocery shopping, especially after the 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting.
I told people it was safer, and it was. It is easier to remain alert without two kids in tow.
We have seen too many bad actors in our society get away with bloodstained havoc at the expense of others — pick any mass shooting.
The Buffalo, New York shooting is the most recent.
Every week I try to compose a positive column. I try to focus on joy instead of pain.
I, too, keep up with the controversial trending topics but considering you probably read about these topics repeatedly, I try to shine light in the dark places.
But this mass shooting was a gut punch. It reinforced the reality that some people hate me, and people who look like me, simply because we exist — for breathing on this Earth as they do.
I learned this lesson as a child, and I never forgot it. And the pain I feel when people prove that point repeatedly is indescribable.
While running their typical grocery store errands, 10 people were stolen, violently, in an undeniably racially-motivated attack fueled by hatred and ability.
Their murderer even live-streamed his horrific deed.
Their names are: Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo; Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo; Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York; Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York; Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo; Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo; Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo; Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo; Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo; and Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo.
The following three individuals were shot but survived: Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo; Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York; and Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, New York.
The authorities said it was a racist hate crime. The N-word and the No. 14 on his weapon made that abundantly clear, but it did not take long for the talk of mental illness to hit the airwaves.
Stop that.
We must stop immediately using it as an explanation because it is not.
It removes responsibility. It ignores the facts.
And it is a grave insult to those who battle and manage their mental illnesses every day — and hurt no one.
I listened to a news anchor ask if perhaps the 18-year-old man’s brain wasn’t “fully-formed.” As if the shooter could not understand the consequences of his actions.
At 18 years old, a man can enlist in the military, drive a car, start a family or business, enroll in college, work, find and excel at a hobby, become a mentor, travel, and do so many things this man could have done.
Instead, donned in tactical gear, this man chose to drive three hours to unleash a living hell on unsuspecting and defenseless Americans. Specifically, human beings who were born with skin of a particular hue.
Skin he deemed a threat. Skin he deemed disposable and worthless.
So, what do we do?
We can scream into the void. We can send our prayers, write our letters and read the stories. We can cry a little and seethe some more, but ultimately we will return to our lives because we did not die that day. We did end up in his crosshairs.
But I am aching. I am weeping, and my heart is heavy with deep despair, fear and fury at it all.
We continue to evade tackling The Untouchables — racism, gun violence, and hate crimes — so it will happen again.
And again ... and again ...
I am depleted by this cycle. Aren’t you?
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
