Marquita Griffin

To those folks who construct awe-inspiring light shows or displays at their homes every holiday season: many thanks.
To all of the festive and creative minds out there; to the moms and dads, neighborhood grandparents, the cool uncles, eccentric aunts, innovative cousins and the genius artists who have bright ideas to debut each season — I’m grateful for you.
Without your sparkling arrangements of various colors, sizes and styles, some of these days during the Silly Season would be much harder to bear.
No matter if you do or don’t celebrate, or how you choose to embrace this period of the year, the reminders of “family,” “friends,” “community,” “love” and sugar and spice and everything nice, unintentionally cloak nearly every interaction.
But not everyone is teeming with wonder at a season. For many, this is the most stressful time of the year.
Financial burdens, a separation, a fight, the loss of someone or something integral, stress, poor health, a busted car and other unfortunate reasons are enough to turn a season of supposed happiness, into one of distress.
That’s why I appreciate the lights.
Many years ago I wrote a column about the simplicities that bring people joy. Sometimes the bliss is long-lasting, like finding a soulmate or best friend, and other times it’s fleeting, like eating a brownie fresh from the oven.
The same applies to the seasonal shows of splendor.
They are here only for a season, but well worth the wait because each year we’re gifted with displays that differ drastically from one home to the next, from one neighborhood to another, and from community to community.
My inner child searches for neighborhoods that look like fictional dreamlands one can see miles down from the highway. And don’t get me started on my obsession with lit decorations that blink along to popular music.
The crème de la crème of decorated homes, in my opinion, however, are the ones found in the neighborhoods where only a few decorated yards light the night.
Our neighborhood, which was still being built at the time, was like that more than a decade ago. Lights were twisted on a house here, a tree or two there, or lined the driveway.
But that was it.
I didn’t complain then and I won’t now because I don’t put up lights. I like to appreciate, not participate, you see.
I like to watch the ideas grow, the silent competition between neighbors, and I don’t mind it when I get caught behind a car crawling down the street viewing front yards.
I know they, too, are marveling at the lights. Enjoying their simple twinking for just a few extra seconds more.
No matter the kind of day that befalls us, I find a bit of joy in the fact that, for now, I can drive in any direction, near or far, (hopefully near with the way gas prices are) and find some beautiful lights to brighten my night.
Dancing, blinking, fading, glowing or steady, those lights that get dusted off each season can release endless circuits of delight every evening.
So if you have even a string of lights illuminating the darkness: thank you.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
