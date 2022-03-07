Marquita Griffin

I don’t prescribe to the trend of passionately claiming my membership within a generational group, i.e., Generations X, Y, and Z, the boomers, the silent generation, etcetera, and then belittling or dismissing the other categories.
We’re not members of an exclusive club; we’re people coexisting despite growing up during different times.
That’s why that generalization divide isn’t as cut and dry as it seems and why we can relate to one another despite decades separating our ages.
Those generation categories are more a measure of time (specifically birth years) than of experiences.
Development in health, technology, sports, research, medicine, music, education, art, food, architecture, literature, and so forth didn’t appear overnight or belong to one generation.
This is why I don’t leap on the bandwagon of complaining about “the youth.”
Just as I gain pearls of wisdom from the generations before me, I also find pearls sprinkled in those who followed.
But should my words today fall into the hands of anyone from the youthful population, I have a pearl to pass down, if I may:
Keep the ugly pictures, too.
When I was growing up, film had to be developed by strangers. The first time you got to see your pictures was when you picked them up from the store — and it was always a gamble whether or not you captured the moments well.
It’s a digital time now, and I’m not complaining because I got the best of both worlds.
I had the pleasure of experiencing film photography (I even learned how to develop it myself at one point) and all the restrictions that came with it.
Take selfies, for instance.
We didn’t have a catchy name for these types of photos back then, but selfies aren’t new. You had no idea if the photo you took with your best friend was going to be fantastic or frightening until you picked up your envelope.
But now we can screen out the ugly selfie photos.
I can’t tell you how many times I had a batch of photos, and only five of them were good. Sometimes I tossed the ugly shots. Sometimes I kept them because ugly photographs serve a purpose, too.
My mom has photo albums filled with memories that came before my time, and as a kid, I used to flip through them to pass the time.
I once noticed something in the corners of some photographs; turned out my aunt was the photographer of said images, and the ‘something’ was the tip of her finger.
Just about every time my late Aunt Alice got behind the lens of a camera, the tip of her finger would cover part of the lens.
Whenever she brought newly developed images to my mom’s house to look through, we’d always look for how many photos contained her fingertip.
She didn’t do it on purpose, you see, but she seemingly couldn’t help it.
By today’s guidelines, she should have deleted the photos or cropped them before giving them to us, as her fingertip obscuring someone’s face or the scenery wasn’t aesthetic.
Technically it was an ugly shot.
I’m grateful we didn’t have digital cameras back then.
Alice has been gone about seven years, and it’s her finger covering part of the photo that I cherish.
Instead of captions, as you see on social media, we’d write short descriptions on the back of the photograph, detailing who is in the image and maybe even a date or year.
Rarely was the photographer mentioned.
My Aunt Alice was the only person I knew who unknowingly put her signature on the photo itself.
So again, I say: Keep the ugly shots.
Sometimes they’re better than the perfect ones.
