Marquita Griffin

I call on all the artists, the young and old, professional and amateurs, the confident and the doubtful, to record and express the human experience transpiring now.
Capture it all; both the beauty and the ugliness, and the sensible and the senseless found worldwide.
One day we’ll all be dirt, unaware of the happenings aboveground. But your art and the message you conveyed through it, could endure. The potential for it to affect change perspectives may remain intact.
I don’t care what your chosen instrument is: a brush, pen, typewriter, camera, pencil, glass, hair clipper, gardening hedger or shears, needle and thread, ink, glass, cloth, film, or eyeshadow or lipstick.
Start creating.
Leave your mark. Not for the sake of fortune or favor, although I do desire for your satisfaction in success. But rather, for the sake of helping us express, or exemplify, the complexities of our existence.
I also hope that you leave behind a message or reminder for a future you and I may not even get to see.
In this 24-7 bustle of life, jam-packed with endless Tweets, breaking news, blurbs, dog whistles, buzzes, and responsibilities that cling to the ribs like winter blubber, we often don’t get the time to see and ponder on the bigger picture.
Artists, as I have learned, have that capacity.
I’ve had the pleasure to pick the brains of various artists, from all walks of life, including painters, sculptors, chefs, cartoonists, authors, speakers, fashion designers, landscapers, photographers, actors, filmmakers, make-up artists, architects, engineers, teachers, singers, and musicians.
And if there is only one pearl of wisdom I gained from those countless hours of interviews, it’s this: Art, in every form, is a simple and alluring conversation starter.
Art educates and uplifts.
Art hurts and shames.
It angers and enrages just as it evokes peace or tenderness.
It can bring forth tears or laughter.
And sometimes, if the artist is in the right state of mind and everything about their process is in alignment, one piece of art can expose the gamut of human emotions.
That’s when you get a masterpiece, in my opinion.
Some artists know their niche and execute it well, and others are working their way to a place where they belong.
But both the bloomed artist and the budding one are essential.
The rough, ill-proportioned Crayola drawings created by the tiny hands of a kindergartner are just as valuable as work designed by a degreed professional who can visualize the image on the canvas long before the paintbrush touches down or the blueprint is complete.
I’m not callow; I know not every work of art will be celebrated by everyone. It will, however, always be appreciated by someone.
I’ve been told my perspective of what can be considered art is too broad, but I don’t mind.
I see artists in the landscapers who transform a backyard into an oasis, or the mortuary cosmetologists who prepare a loved one for a viewing one last time.
Even some of those desserts your grandmothers or great-grandmothers made were masterpieces.
Especially when you consider no one who came after them can bake that dessert exactly as they did.
I won’t like every work of art I see. Neither will you.
But I will appreciate its presence because we need more mannerly conversations today; the exchanges we’ve been having lately are laced with far too much mendacity.
Open yourself to experience the art around you and see if it moves you enough to start a discussion that will progress into beneficial action.
That adage, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” rings true to me more than ever before.
Perhaps, we should try letting art lead our conversations.
So, artists, assemble. Please.
