Maria Miller, 75, of Rosenberg, TX., passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Sept. 22, 1946, to parents, Silberio and Siria Contreras, of Colorado City, TX. She was a dental technician, working alongside her husband, with local area dentists, until his death in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terry Lee Miller; her parents, her brother, Manuel Contreras; daughter in law, Tonyia Miller; son in law, Neil Hawryliw.
She is survived by her sons, Benjamin Miller (Laura), John Miller, and Jim Koehler (Dehlia); daughters, Joni Hawryliw and Terri Lea Cantu (Rudy); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 sisters, 3 brothers and other numerous relatives.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm on Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022, at E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX., with the rosary being recited at 6:30 pm.
Burial for Maria D. Miller, TX., is scheduled for 11:00 am on Fri., Jan. 7, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX. 77038.
Funeral services are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX., 281-238-4443.
