Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies arrested Juan Fransisco Euceda-Zavala, 26, for Sexual Assault of a Child.
The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, in Katy, Fort Bend County Texas.
The suspect, Euceda-Zavala, was arrested on June 2, 2023, at the 2300 block of S. Mason Rd. in Katy, Texas. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond set at $60,000.
"No child should ever face any type of abuse," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "If you suspect anyone, especially a child is being abused, please contact your local law enforcement agency."
