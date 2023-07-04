This problem has been on my mind for the longest time. I am a Texas Master Naturalist in the Coastal Prairie Chapter and so much of our focus is on the preserving the environment and providing outreach to others about impacts on our wildlife and the community.
This problem has to do with plastic and most notably the litter I see in ditches, on roadways and even in parking lots. The only use for a plastic bag is to pick up this litter when I see it. It reproduces as fast as I can remove it. I’m sorry that people do not have respect for our county and our wildlife that do not know plastic is not food. Straws are deadly for wildlife because they do not know it is not food.
I live in Pecan Bend in SE Fort Bend County and yesterday I was driving on FM 762 near the State Park and the car in front of me tossed out two drink containers. I was livid. Who thinks this is pretty? Next time I will try to get the license plate so I can “Report a Litterer”.
My hope is that with your platform you can try to promote “Plastic Free July” by helping others understand that this is a community effort. Every action we take can make a difference – in a positive way. Somethings we can all do are simple:
Bring reusable bags when shopping
Using a refillable drink container
Purchase beverages in aluminum cans – since it is more likely to be recycled
Organize efforts in communities to hold clean up
Help friends and family to understand that a plastic bag will decompose in 20 years
Some areas of FM-1462, Ricefield Road, FM-762 are becoming dumping grounds. After one person tossed their litter – it becomes worse and worse.
I do understand that our hands are tied on trying to reduce plastic use, but I would like to ask if there can be a way to post signage to help others understand that litter hurts everyone.
I have requested a quote from Adopt-a-Highway to see how much a sign will be, and then I can post on Next Door to attempt to gain some support in this effort.
Please help our community by providing some education on Keeping Fort Bend Beautiful.
Happy Plastic-Free July
Andrea Morgenstern
