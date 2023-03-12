Lois Kolkhorst

State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) has filed a sweeping legislative package aimed at the ongoing influx of illegal immigration in Texas.
With the filing of Senate Bill (SB) 1620, SB 1621, SB 1622, and SCR 23, the senator seeks to highlight the failure of the federal government to address the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“During my travels across Senate District 18, I was repeatedly asked by constituents, ‘What is Texas doing to combat the absence of a secure border?’ While the federal government is charged with border control, they have failed to keep Texas and the United States safe. As a result, Texans are suffering, which is why I have filed legislation to address the horrific fentanyl crisis, enhance offenses for unauthorized immigrants who commit crimes, ensure Texas workers are legally authorized to work in the US, and declare to the federal government that Texas has been invaded by foreign drug cartels,” said Kolkhorst, whose senatorial district includes Fort Bend County.
“Currently, the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott are spending billions of dollars per biennium to secure our border, and these bills are intended to enhance that effort with new tools.”
Sen. Kolkhorst’s bills are as follows:
- SB 1620 enhances the state penalties of crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants in the course of unlawfully entering the United States.
- SB 1621 requires local governments, state contractors, and private employers in Texas to participate in E-Verify, a federal system to ensure workers are legally authorized to work in the United States. Texas state agencies have been required to comply since 2015.
- SB 1622 creates the new offense of the manufacture or delivery of fentanyl to a person who later dies. This offense will be classified as a first degree felony, which is punishable by life or 5 to 99 years in a Texas state prison.
- SCR 23 declares that the State of Texas has been invaded and calls on the federal government to declare foreign drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and Texas citizens are in danger of irreparable harm.
“I am taking action, because Texas must send a strong message that crime committed by unauthorized immigrants and drug traffickers will not stand. Where the federal government is avoiding its responsibility, Texas will fulfill its constitutional duty to protect our citizens, property, and border,” Kolkhorst added.
