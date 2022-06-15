I’d been seeing the invitation in my email for a few weeks. A good friend was retiring from teaching and coaching after over 30 years in the trenches.
Scott was an outstanding educator and coach, and was one of the first friends I made when I became a teacher.
He and his wife, Lisa, have a fun food blog, Eats with the Moodys.
A few years ago, I interviewed them about their travels around the state. Their fun and down-home reviews featured out-of-the-way places where good food was plentiful and the prices low.
Like so many of the people I interviewed, we became friends. Our friendship has survived Scott transferring to a different school, moves and my retirement from teaching.
Scott was a principal his last couple of years in education, and he included me on his pep-talk emails every day. That’s the way Scott is – always encouraging, always smiling.
His retirement party wouldn’t be a formal, fancy affair – it was barbecue and beer in West Columbia, a little over an hour from my house.
I wanted to go, but I dreaded getting out. Although Texas has opened up after the pandemic, Covid reluctance was still dominating my life. I skipped a lot of functions over the past two years, blaming the virus.
The truth is – I’m out of practice going to parties. I’d think about having to get dressed up – not something I look forward to, thanks to the extra pounds Covid hibernation has caused – and choose to stay home.
I had a lot of excuses, and I was on the fence up until the day of the party.
Scott deserved to have friends show up. He spread such joy and laughter to so many of us over the years, and the reasons I wouldn’t go sounded lame, even to me.
All of us have missed so much over the past couple of years. There’s been so many friendships I’ve let wither, so many I’ve neglected. At first, that neglect was because of Covid but then the isolation became a way of life.
Saturday morning, I thought about staying home, watching a movie, and then going to bed early.
Safe.
Quiet.
But that’s not what living’s all about. So I picked up my car keys and purse and made the long drive down to the outdoor barbecue venue.
Scott and Lisa chose the perfect place for his party – casual and relaxed with a live musician on the stage singing country and western songs.
I parked next to Terry High alums Alan and Judy, and we hugged and traded stories about our grandchildren on our walk from the lot.
I saw so many familiar faces, people I hadn’t seen in years. Scott was talking with Vera, my first principal and one of my best friends. She literally saved me my first year, and her advice guided me so many times.
Johni and Steve were there, also from Terry High. Johni was one of the most respected English teachers on campus, and she was just as nice and friendly as the last day I saw her.
We’d all aged a bit, but the bonds between us were still there. I watched as Scott and Lisa made sure everyone had brisket, and the love between them was heartwarming.
I looked around at the people there, all gathered because of the love they had for Scott. People were talking in groups and pairs while others were jamming to the music.
They were enjoying being with other people, and I know I wasn’t the only one soaking up physically being around friends.
I’m finished turning down invitations and opportunities to celebrate life. Our time here is too short and too fleeting.
I think I’ll go back and read “Eats with the Moodys” and find some great barbecue joints for my husband and me to experience. Scott and Lisa reminded all of us that it’s time to get livin’ again.
Denise’s email is dhadams1955@yahoo.com
