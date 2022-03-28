From the article in The Herald it looks like Richmond is considering the costs associated with the Fire Department. Well if you live in the downtown area, and most don’t, you are aware of the FD. In fact you are aware of living in the noisiest city in America. I challenge you, go outdoors in the downtown area, any time of the day or night, and you will hear the sounds of either a train horn, truck air horns, sirens from the FD, PD, EMS, Highway Patrol, Constables or the kid down the block with his dual exhaust pick-up truck.
I moved here from my hometown of Houston after I got out of the service in 1965. It was a quiet town. The occasional gunfire from Mud Alley always subsided after Police Chief Howard Long arrived on the scene. I don’t remember anyone ever getting shot. Howard carried a big stick, but I don’t think he ever fired a shot. Mud Alley had a reputation, even in Houston, as being a hot bed of prostitution, gambling and under-age drinking, thus there were undesirables here, usually the weekenders that did not know the rules. No shootin’, fighting and respect the PD. and the “bouncers” that were in/outside of most establishments of ill repute. So it was a quiet town. If you were making noise, they had a way of quieting you. But I regress.
Back to the FD. I see the trucks all the time, everywhere. Why do we send a fire crew with a half-million dollar truck to Billy-Bob’s fender bender? I can see possibly a need for special extraction equipment that EMS does not carry be called in for help on some occasions, not a truck every minute of the day.
I have to wonder, is Richmond watching its finances?
And where are our train bypass horns?
Tom Stell
Richmond
