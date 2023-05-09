Leon Aldridge

“Grandpa, everything is changing fast
We call it progress, but I just don’t know.”
— Grandpa Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days, song lyrics by Jamie O’Hara, recorded by The Judds.
I glance that way every time I walk by. Reminds me of the good old days.
I’m talking about the vacant building on the north side of the Center square with the letters P.B. in the mosaic tile entrances. I know it’s there, but I still look. I also know the letters represent Perry Brothers, a long-gone chain of general merchandise stores, once a staple in small towns.
What I didn’t know until last week was the first Perry Brothers store was established in Center, Texas, in 1918. That’s according to a National Register of Historic Places Inventory Nomination Form filed in 1988.
The Lufkin structure described on the form was the home of C.W. Perry, one of the Perry brothers founding family members. The document also notes that after its beginning in Center, the Perry Brothers company was incorporated in 1924 with headquarters in Lufkin.
The company’s Lufkin history I know only too well. My father worked for Perry’s while in high school at the Pittsburg store. He returned to work for Perry’s after his discharge from the Army in 1945 and remained with them for 20 years.
The multistory building in downtown Lufkin on the corner of E. Lufkin Avenue and South First Street housed the Perry Brothers retail store Dad referred to as “Number One.” The upper stories of the building were corporate offices for the five-and-dime store chain. The basement level, now home to the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant, was a company cafeteria.
The term “five-and-dime store” faded from conversation when the stores vanished from Main Street America, unable to compete with big discount stores and malls.
The terms five-and-dime, five-and-ten-cent store, or dime store identified a retail establishment offering a wide variety of merchandise, inexpensive for the most part with many items priced at 5¢ or 10¢ — hence the name.
The popular retail stores that sold everything from comic books to cosmetics and bicycles to baby dolls were found under the name of Perry’s Duke and Ayres and Ben Franklin in smaller towns. Big city versions were Woolworths, Kress, and TG&Y.
Memories of growing up during the era, for me, are triggered by smells. Aromatic experiences like fresh bulk candy strategically displayed just inside the front door in long glass cases next to a popcorn machine. Popular confections like circus peanuts, orange slices, Boston baked beans, and candy corn—each with unique olfactory delights.
Forget prepackaged bags hanging on hooks. Instead, the sugary treats were sold by the ounce, weighed on scales, and served up in paper bags. Ten cents would buy enough to last for the bicycle ride home.
The variety store’s heyday was before air conditioning was standard fare. Front doors of businesses were open, and ceiling fans swirled smells out to the sidewalk. Identifying a dime store, a clothing store, a bakery, or a drug store from the sidewalk was easy.
