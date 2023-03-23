Leon Aldridge

“Science may never come up with a better office communication system than the coffee break.”—Earl Wilson, American journalist, and author, perhaps best known for his syndicated newspaper column, “It Happened Last Night.”
Things change.Like it or not, the only constant in life is change. Except for one thing. Make a note of this; it will be on the final exam. Coffee is essential to communication in general. Newspaper offices in particular.
Very little escapes change.
Even the connotation of the word newspaper itself isn’t what it was a few years ago.
Time was when newspapers were limited to ink and paper for distribution.
Today, your local hometown newspaper is delivered by mouse and megabytes as well as hot off the printing press. In either form, we still call it “the newspaper.”
Yet, while the local newspaper remains just as much a staple as coffee, both have endured change.
Just last week, we were ready to launch the newest step in the string of digital newspaper initiatives. Advertisers were scheduled to come in for a sneak preview. Snacks were plentiful. The coffee maker was ready for action. Then, scarcely five minutes before time to start, someone whispered, “We’re almost out of coffee.”
Well, stop the cyberspace and printing presses. Put everything on hold. Someone hot foot it to the nearest grocery store coffee aisle. Stat!
Delving deeper into this sense of urgency for coffee, it hasn’t been that long ago that an office brewing machine with a coffee-stained glass pot stood ready to provide strong and steaming black java. Proportionally, the strength of that next cup depended on how long the pot cooked on the warming plate.
Thankfully, packets of real and fake sugar plus powdered creamer stood ready within arm’s reach to offset the strength to one’s desired level of tolerance.
By contrast, today’s newspaper break rooms have literal “coffee bars.” Computerized coffee makers utilizing pods to brew always fresh individual cups in various flavors and strengths.
Sugar and creamer now share space with a variety of refrigerated creamers, regular and low-fat, and bottles of flavored syrups to transform quick shots of caffeine-charged fuel for getting the next digital edition done.
Pick-me-up fuel was on Managing Editor Bobby Pinkston’s mind at The Light and Champion office back in the day of coffee that got stronger by the hour when he stuck his head in my door one morning and said, “I’ve solved the problem.”
“Which one,” was my natural response.
