Leon Aldridge

“The first step in meeting your customer’s expectations is to know those expectations.”
— Roy H. Williams, author, and founder of the Wizard Academy Institute.
“Yes sir, I do have the parts you’re looking for in stock,” Chris responded to my email Saturday morning.
One call confirming that Time Machine Spas was open, and I was on my way to Longview. Closing the sale with some friendly conversation about my day job, owner Chris Ogden shared that his college journey began with a desire to be a journalist before he wound up in business. However, he never lost his love for sticking words together to tell a story.
I smiled when he confessed to creating a side business in college, writing academic papers for those absent the day writer’s genes were passed out. The smile was because I had done the same thing. “Ghost writing” for the word-challenged at Kilgore College in the late 1960s proved profitable for me as well.
The Leigh Apartments in Kilgore sat on a hillside above North Henderson Boulevard. A row of lawn chairs under a big shade tree beside the parking lot was a roosting place for guys to watch traffic on the busy street below and exchange commentary and/or grades on two things: good-looking fast cars and good-looking girls driving any kind of car.
My writing business was born during one of those observational afternoons. “Man, I’ve got to get started on that paper for English class,” lamented one of the lawn chair gallery members.
“When’s it due,” I asked.
“Tomorrow. And I’d give anything if I could just pay somebody to write it for me.”
Thinking for a minute during the short silence, I challenged the question. “How many pages you need … and what would you pay? “
After supplying the composition criteria, he asked. “You know somebody that would do it by 1:00 o’clock tomorrow? For $20?”
“Yeah,” I said. “Me.”
“You?”
“Yeah, me,” I responded. “I may be flunking trig and calculus, but I’m making As in English and composition.”
We struck a deal at four that afternoon and I headed off to the library. I was the last one out when it closed at 10 and kept my portable typewriter busy that night while everyone else, including my first business client, played spades at the apartment four doors down. I presented him with a manuscript about the same time his card game broke up.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.