Leon Aldridge

“So many are now gone,
Time keeps rolling along.
Makes me so very thankful,
For people back home.”
— L.A.
The saved obituary from a couple or three years ago was in a box marked “clippings to save.” The name was Walker. Said he had, among other jobs as a mechanic, worked eight years for Sandlin Motors.
It’s a funny phenomenon. A short time spent in one place having such a profound impact on our lives. Feelings for those short days we spent in one place we call home, even after a life lived far from where it all began.
My fondness for those days spent at Sandlin’s half a century ago before leaving home in search of fame and fortune suggested that the person in the obit was at the Mount Pleasant dealership about the same time I was. Sandlin Chevrolet-Olds body shop was one of the “worked my way through college” employers. Those paychecks not only helped put me through college but also helped fund my addiction to gasoline fumes and drag racing.
According to the obit, that James Walker would have been about 14 years older than me, making him mid-30s when I was there at the end of the ‘60s. I remember him as much older than me, but youth has a weird way of defining terms like “older” and “younger.”
The guy I knew was funny, a cut-up, and a comic. He usually wasn’t far away when mischief was in the service department at Sandlin’s.
Service Manager E.O. “Mac” McNeil, Jr. greeted customers at the front door of the big arched roof building housing the service department. After diagnosing the vehicle, he directed the driver to one of the service bays. Four on the right and two on the left just past the parts department.
Mechanics occupying right side bays in the building back then were Oscar Elliott, who doubled as a service writer in Mac’s absence and an open bay usually assigned to “newbies” for oversight. The next two were for the “senior members,” Hubert Gill and Jack Sandlin: brother of the company’s founder.
James Walker and Bob Bright worked in the two bays on the left.
Legends abound about those days. Some to retell, some best not repeated in print. But all a part of where I grew up, learned about life, and cultivated memories for the place my heart still calls home.
The James Walker story that came to mind when I read the obit last week was about a customer who had bought a new ‘68 El Camino and had it serviced religiously.
