Capitol Highlights

Texas legislators are off to the races, filing more than 850 bills on Monday, the first day of filing season for the 88th session, which begins Jan. 10.

The Austin American-Statesman reported the potential laws, constitutional amendments and propositions address everything from property taxes to border security, access to guns, abortion, education and health care.

Thousands more bills will be filed prior to the March 10 deadline. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan have not yet announced their legislative priorities.

Property tax relief is likely to be a top item, given past remarks from the state’s leaders. With a hefty state surplus of $27 billion predicted, two bills would carve into that surplus to reduce property taxes.

Other topics drawing proposed legislation:

· Democrats have filed a bevy of bills to increase gun safety and limit access to certain firearms.

· Eight Democratic state senators filed a bill that would create exceptions to the state’s abortion ban in the case of rape or incest, as well as additional medical exceptions.

· Legalizing gambling will again be before the Legislature, as it has the past several sessions.

· Another Democratic measure would expand Medicaid benefits for women both before and after birth.

DACA recipients urge quick congressional action

A number of recipients of the Obama-era program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are urging Congress to act during the lame duck session to give them permanent protection against deportation.

The Texas Standard reported Austin accountant Edilsa Lopez was one of several recipients who met with Congressional leaders to tell their stories and urge them to adopt such legislation.

Nearly 600,000 children who were brought here by parents who are not U.S. citizens are protected under DACA, while another 400,000 are eligible but have been stymied from enrolling by legal challenges.

“This is my third time in D.C. flying to meet with congressmen from both sides of the aisle and they just keep on talking and talking,” said Diego Corzo, 32, of Austin. “I think it’s time that they finally put an importance to find a solution — a long-term solution — for the DACA recipients, for the Dreamers, so that we stop living in limbo.”

RRC inspectors sent to Reeves County after quake

