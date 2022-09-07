Dear Congressman Nehls,
On Sept.10, 2017, our son Rion Christopher Morgan a 2004 Foster High School graduate along with seven friends lives were cut short due to gun violence. This horrific mass shooting occurred in Plano. The shooter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to carry out this mass shooting.
Congressman Nehls we refuse to accept the misguided notion that all we can do about gun violence is offer thoughts and prayers. Despite the deepening political divides in our country, gun safety laws that would reduce these tragedies need not be a partisan issue, nor are they mutually exclusive with the Second Amendment. Even the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia — not exactly a shirking liberal — stated “[T]he right secured by the Second Amendment right is not unlimited…. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
He went on to detail several acceptable restrictions, including for felons, the mentally ill, and sensitive sites such as schools and government buildings, in the 2008 case District of Columbia vs. Heller. These sentiments are, or have been, shared by Republican politicians such as then Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who signed a law raising the minimum age to buy guns in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shootings, affirming the need to ”... balance[e] our individual rights with our obvious need for public safety.”
Even our own Gov. Abbot proposed red flag laws in the wake of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting.
Congressman Nehls, as a former military officer with vast law enforcement experience, you know first-hand the horrific outcome of these weapon that were originally developed for military use only.
Congressman, we urge you to support legislative efforts to curb the scourge of gun violence, which is a Texas and national emergency. While guns are not the cause of suicide, or domestic and community violence, they contribute to an increasing — and preventable — number of tragedies like our own. Enough is enough.
Nelson and Melinda Morgan
Pecan Grove
