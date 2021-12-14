Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials announced that the District received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Lamar CISD’s financial management and reporting system.
“Our District prides itself in receiving the highest rating under the FIRST financial accountability rating system since its implementation in 2002,” Chief Financial Officer, Jill Ludwig, said.
This is the 19th year of School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas), a financial accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2013. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
“Our finance team is second to none,” Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. “The team works tirelessly, and proactively, to ensure the District always remains in the best financial standing.”
The Lamar CISD will host a public hearing regarding the District’s financial accomplishment at Brazos Crossing (3911 Ave I) on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m.
