I’ve been a night owl for most of my life, and even as a child, I’d stare into the surrounding darkness in my bedroom and wonder over ideas, people, places, things, feelings and dreams. I found comfort in those still hours when my world was quiet enough for my thoughts to stream uninterrupted.
Nowadays, when I’m awake significantly late, it’s usually because of the annoying plight of insomnia, which causes my mind to worry and pace, not wonder.
However, occasionally my insomnia takes a hiatus, if you will, and I return to my comforting routine of late-night reflections.
I meditate about the advancements in foods, medicine and languages, the meaning of songs I haven’t heard in three decades, and the stories, experiences and life lessons latched onto my soul.
These thoughts are often profound, amusing or theoretical and other times, my thoughts are superficial.
I once fell deeply into the figurative rabbit hole trying to remember if a popular drink I obsessed over when I was in middle school or junior high really existed.
After some extensive online searching through the histories of drinks sold in the U.S., I discovered two things: No. 1, yes, it was a real drink and No. 2, I can’t believe I drank that trash with enthusiasm.
But I recently had what I feel is a profound realization: one day, after I’m long gone, when there is no one walking the Earth who has direct memories of me, someone may come across any of my writings and stumble upon a message for themselves or knowledge they didn’t even know they needed.
Or not.
It’s the possibility that intrigues me.
The probability that any of our proficient or amateur writings, photographs, musings, letters, research papers, articles, blogs, vlogs, art, projects, books, films and any other means that record the ventures we’re living now will be studied, analyzed, dissected and used as a point of reference in a future we likely won’t see, presents me (us) with a purpose — to make sure this period of history includes all of our voices.
This way, when whoever decides to take on the task of combing through the records of our era, they’ll have access to all the voices and they’ll find that we were imperfect, just like every other generation before.
That we got a lot wrong. That we got a lot right.
That we loved hard and hated just as hard.
That we were brave and we were cowards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.