This last Saturday night Lamar High School alumni from classes 1959 -1972 held their 8th decade reunion in Rosenberg. Over 500 alums and guests attended, and a “Lamarvelous“ time was had by all.
The success of the reunion is a testament that the bonds we forge in our youth remain with us in life. It was a such a joy to see former Mustangs ranging in age from 60s thru 80s smiling and hugging fondly.
Lamar High School holds special memories for many former students, and in these times of troubling headlines , it feels so good to be with the friends of our teen years when our biggest worry was whether we would beat Bay City on Friday night or would Mr. Traylor call our parents when we got caught skipping class.
A big thank you goes out to the 37 committee members who plan this reunion and work to contact over 1000 alums. Their work has been noted and appreciated by attendees.
I also want to give a personal acknowledgement to Lilla Rhemann Wright ‘68, Jan Boswell Stoddard ‘69, and Connie Plummer Wood ‘70, who spearhead and organize the work of the reunion, a large undertaking. An acknowledgement also goes to Tom McNutt ‘67 who headed the reunion project many years to make sure it continued these last 28 years. It was started in 1995 by Dian Davis Cupito and Susan Allison Koeppen ‘65.
Finally, thank you to the Herald for publicizing our reunion and to Sierra King, Lamar alum and current principal of Lamar High, who welcomed our group and assured everyone that the spirit of Lamar still burns in the hearts of students.
“Our love shall never die
HAIL LAMAR HIGH ! “
Sincerely,
Maxine Cegelski Phelan
Lamar High ‘61
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.