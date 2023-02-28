AUSTIN — On Thursday evening, Representative Stan Kitzman attended Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State address that outlined his goals and emergency priorities for the 88th Legislative Session. Representative Stan Kitzman is serving his first term in Austin proudly representing House District 85.
"The seven emergency items named by the Governor address are working towards the same goal that we as Republican lawmakers can stand behind and fulfill the goal to leave Texas better than we found it," said Representative Stan Kitzman. "Emergency items like cutting property taxes, parental educational rights and permanently ending COVID restrictions provide an even better climate allowing all Texans more freedoms to prosper in this great state. With public safety-oriented emergency items, such as school safety, ending revolving door bail, securing the border, and fighting the fentanyl crisis, we will bring greater protection to our Texas communities."
"I am deeply concerned about the fentanyl crisis, which the Biden Administration continues to turn a blind eye to. The overwhelming amount of this deadly drug pouring across our southern border is completely unacceptable. Fentanyl is a deadly drug threat that is killing Texans every day and must be addressed immediately. I fully support the Governor in working with the Texas Legislature to classify fentanyl "overdoses" as poisonings, prosecute individuals for murder if they distribute fentanyl or drugs laced with fentanyl that kill someone, and increase the supply of NARCAN and make it more readily available to Texans exposed to fentanyl."
