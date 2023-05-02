Kendleton only has a population of some 340 souls, but they’re awfully generous — even if they don’t know it.
Just ask Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., who has enjoyed taxpayers’ generosity for years.
He spends thousands of dollars annually dining out, shopping for groceries, washing his vehicles, buying gas and shopping online — all at taxpayer expense.
How do we know this? Earlier this month, The Herald requested copies of the city’s credit card statements for the past 10 years. The city provided only three years’ worth, saying that was all it had in its possession.
Really? Because the new city accountant told the council at a recent meeting that he would have to review financial records back to 2015 in order to prepare them detailed financial statements.Those financial records he will review MUST include the credit card statements. How else could he reconcile bank statements, right?
Besides, the ex-accountant for the city says she saw credit card statements going back to 2015 at city hall before she was fired in January of this year.
Humphrey was criminally indicted in December for failing to or refusing to turn over public records as required by law.
So we wouldn’t put it past him to keep four years worth of credit card statements from us in direct violation of the Texas Public Information Act.
What credit card statements we received are damaging enough.
They reveal Humphrey and City Secretary Christina Flores living the high life at taxpayer expense.
A review of the credit card statements reveals:
$12,957.17 was spent at grocery stores, department stores and thrift stores.
$6,627.54 was spent dining out.
$11,376.15 was spent shopping on eBay and Amazon.
$10,584.61 was spent on gas.
