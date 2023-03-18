March is Sunshine Month in Texas, a month in which Texans are reminded of the importance of open meetings, open records and the public’s right to know what government is up to and how it is spending tax dollars.
And no place in the state needs more sunshine than Kendleton — specifically, the Kendleton city government.
Four months after he was indicted on one count of refusing or failing to turn over public records as required by law, Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. still has not discussed his legal problems with the rest of the city council.
“He’s never talked to us council members about it,” said council member Carolyn Jenkins. “We found out about it when we read about his indictment in the newspaper.”
Attempts to get Humphrey to discuss the issue with the council have gone nowhere, she said.
Naturally, Humphrey won’t return phone calls or emails to The Herald.
He’s outraged we outed him. He was hoping to keep it a secret.
Know what else he’s trying to keep secret — who’s paying his legal bills.
Hint: the city is paying his attorney fees.
Yet, Humphrey hasn’t notified the council that the city is paying his legal bills, or why.
“Our former bookkeeper told us the city is paying his legal expenses,” Jenkins said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have known about it. He won’t talk to us about it.”
That’s something else Humphrey doesn’t want townsfolk to find out about.
Humphrey fired the bookkeeper after she began to complain about the way business was being conducted at city hall, specifically, the shoddy way the city secretary was keeping records and the way city funds were being spent, ex-bookkeeper Ayanna Merchant told the council in a letter after her dismissal.
Guess what else Humphrey hopes townsfolk don’t find out? Who is signing the checks.
Humphrey signed the checks to his attorney and they were co-signed by City Secretary Christina Flores.
For instance, a check for $5,000 was issued to Humphrey on Jan. 20. His criminal case number was written in the memo section of the check.
His signature and Flores’ signature are at the bottom.
Yet, the hiring of the law firm to represent Humphrey was never approved by council.
Council members rightfully believe they should be approving contracts and expenditures of city funds.
They believe they should be reviewing checks and going over financial records.
They believe the council should provide oversight on all affairs of the city government.
After all, that’s why their constituents voted them into office.
Some council members said they haven’t seen financial reports in the past three years.
They can’t remember the last time they reviewed a check registry — a list of checks that the city used to pay bills.
Obviously, Humphrey doesn’t want the council meddling in the affairs of the city.
He certainly doesn’t want or need their approval to spend city money as he pleases and on what he pleases.
Humphrey operates city government on a “need-to-know basis,” and the council and citizens don’t need to know anything he’s up to as mayor.
How dare the council ask to review minutes from past meetings. Humphrey believes the council should just accept that the minutes reflect what happened at those meetings.
Only the minutes don’t reflect truly what happened at those meetings.
After the council demanded to see the minutes from November-February, Humphrey reluctantly made them available at last Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
He certainly didn’t want them reviewing them, though, and attempted again and again to have the council simply “move on” and adopt them.
Only the council wouldn’t, and didn’t.
In fact, the council members noted serious discrepancies in the minutes.
In one set of minutes from the November meeting, the minutes reflected the council had adopted the 2022-23 budget. Yet Jenkins reminded the council at Tuesday’s meeting it had not approved the budget.
The reason it wasn’t adopted (Something else Humphrey hoped would never be shared with citizens: Mayor Humphrey and the City Secretary gave themselves pay raises that the council had voted against.
In another set of minutes, Jenkins noted that council had not approved getting the city secretary and city clerk bonded in case they ever got into trouble over an open records act violation — as Humphrey is now facing.
The January minutes incorrectly reflect that Humphrey is considered the CEO — chief executive officer — of the city and can hire and fire city employees and contractors at will and without council approval.
“That wasn’t approved,” Jenkins said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“What wasn’t approved?” Humphrey asked.
“About you hiring and firing employees,” she responded.
The council agreed to table those minutes until they could be discussed at a future workshop meeting.
Then there’s Humphrey’s indictment.
He simply refused to turn over public records to a local businessman and the businessman’s attorney because, in Kendleton, no one tells Humphrey what to do.
The businessman wanted to see the city ordinance that Humphrey said allowed the city to increase his water rates from $100 per month to $700 per month.
When Humphrey refused to provide him the ordinance, the businessman hired an attorney, who sought the information through the Texas Public Information Act.
The attorney’s request angered Humphrey, who called the attorney.
“Mr. Humphrey yelled at the legal assistant, made vulgar statements about Lazy K’s legally entitled Public Information Request, and demanded counsel for Lazy K to contact Mr. Humphrey, and not (the city of) Kendleton,” the attorney said in a letter to the city and its mayor in February 2022.
“Mr. Humphrey proceeded to inquire as to why Lazy K was requesting those documents instead of actually providing (the documents) that Lazy K was entitled to (under state law).”
We can’t help but notice that Humphrey didn’t want the council or citizens to know about the request for public records (but he doesn’t mind using tax dollars to pay his legal bills).
The former city attorney for Kendleton told The Herald she also had informed Humphrey he needed to turn over the documents or seek an attorney general ruling on the matter.
So Humphrey knew he had to provide the requested information but didn’t care what the businessman or his attorney demanded — and he didn’t care what TPIA required.
Heck with state law, Humphrey said.
Humphrey would never have responded had not the state of Texas grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and hauled his butt to court.
Now he’s feigning ignorance.
He’s hoping to get the case dismissed if he gives the businessman all the records he requested — two years later.
There may not be enough sunshine to expose all the chicanery and deception apparently going on in the city of Kendleton.
