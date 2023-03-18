March is Sunshine Month in Texas, a month in which Texans are reminded of the importance of open meetings, open records and the public’s right to know what government is up to and how it is spending tax dollars.

And no place in the state needs more sunshine than Kendleton — specifically, the Kendleton city government.

Four months after he was indicted on one count of refusing or failing to turn over public records as required by law, Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. still has not discussed his legal problems with the rest of the city council.

“He’s never talked to us council members about it,” said council member Carolyn Jenkins. “We found out about it when we read about his indictment in the newspaper.”

Attempts to get Humphrey to discuss the issue with the council have gone nowhere, she said.

Naturally, Humphrey won’t return phone calls or emails to The Herald.

He’s outraged we outed him. He was hoping to keep it a secret.

Know what else he’s trying to keep secret — who’s paying his legal bills.

Hint: the city is paying his attorney fees.

Yet, Humphrey hasn’t notified the council that the city is paying his legal bills, or why.

“Our former bookkeeper told us the city is paying his legal expenses,” Jenkins said. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t have known about it. He won’t talk to us about it.”

Former bookkeeper?

That’s something else Humphrey doesn’t want townsfolk to find out about.

Humphrey fired the bookkeeper after she began to complain about the way business was being conducted at city hall, specifically, the shoddy way the city secretary was keeping records and the way city funds were being spent, ex-bookkeeper Ayanna Merchant told the council in a letter after her dismissal.

Guess what else Humphrey hopes townsfolk don’t find out? Who is signing the checks.

