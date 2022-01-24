No, no, no say it isn’t so! I just heard that the Sugar Land Skeeters are going to change their name to a Dallas/Oklahoma want-a-be name.
Skeeters is so unique that I guess the marketing people from the Astros are afraid they will not know how to sell it without tying the baseball team’s name to a known entity.
I am a born Houstonian and Fort Bend County guy that moved my company to Sugar Land when it was still a farming field and watched the city grow to the mighty city it is today. I have lived in Richmond since 1965 and watched the county also explode into a metropolis. We are truly unique here, please don’t imply with the baseball team’s name that we are part of some other North Texas/Okey team.
Please, please keep the Skeeter’s name, we love it.
Thomas Stell
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.