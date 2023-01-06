I applaud the Fort Bend Herald for reporting on the removal of County Commissioner Andy Meyers from the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) and replacing him with Fort Bend County Judge KP George. However, the story left the reader without a clear understanding of why Meyers was replaced. According to the Houston Chronicle, Meyers voted against a contract between H-GAC and a business called Outreach Strategies. This upset George because the founder and CEO of Outreach Strategies is an advisor to George and was chairperson of his transition team. Interestingly, the county has a contract with Outreach Services to do community relations that is currently under audit initiated by Meyers. Meyers did not approach the Commissioner’s meeting without warning of his ouster from H-GAC. Commissioner Grady Prestage told Meyers his vote against Outreach Services would cause him to be voted off H-GAC. And he was, along party lines. This petty move by George caused Fort Bend to lose a seat on all H-GAC committees since membership is based on seniority which George does not have. On another note, readers may recall the debacle in Harris County regarding their COVID vaccine outreach contract with Elevate Strategies. Fort Bend entered a contract for outreach services during COVID with NextWave Strategies. Another Democrat consulting group recommended by George that went nowhere and is also under audit. I urge the Fort Bend Herald to keep an eye on Commissioner’s Court and keep their readers apprised of the politically motivated immature behaviors by the County Judge and Court.
David Chambers
Richmond
