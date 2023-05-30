Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This program will NOT take place on June 1.
Pajama Night Story Time takes place on Thursdays, from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. This activity provides an evening alternative to Family Story Time, and all ages are welcome. This program will NOT take place on June 1.
Summer Family Programs – activities for families with children of all ages – will take place on Tuesdays, from 2:30 to 3:15 pm AND from 3:30 to 4:15 pm. These programs are made possible by the Friends of George Memorial Library.
· June 6 – Texas Wildlife Animal Adaptations (presented by the Houston Humane Society)
· June 13 – Adventures in Storyland (presented by YAH Teaching Artist Dan Gordon)
· June 20 – Puppet Show
· June 27 – Bubble-ology (presented by Shelly McBubbles)
Creative Connections – activities for youth in grades 4 through 8 – takes place every other Wednesday, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room. Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of George Memorial Library.
· June 14 – STEM Fun: Catapults, Chain Reactors, & More!
· June 28 – Life-Sized Candy Land
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
