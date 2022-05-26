Joy Lutheran Church
Sunday May 29, 2022
8:00 am — Traditional Liturgy
9:15-10:15 am — Adult and Kid’s Sunday School
10:30: am – Contemporary Worship
Readings for Easter 7:
Acts 1:12-26
Psalm 133
Revelation 22:1-6, 7-11
John 17:20-26
Joyful Women Bible Study
The Joy Women are studying Exodus! We meet every Wednesday. There is an in-person meeting at
3pm, and an in-person & Zoom meeting at 7pm.
Please join us! For more information call the Joy office.
Joy Lutheran Church:
717 FM 359, Richmond, TX 77406
Office Phone: 281-762-3310
Email: office@joyrichmond.org
