State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, filed Senate Bill 1, the Senate’s base budget for the 2024-2025 biennium. The general appropriations bill is a culmination of months of due diligence and input from state agencies and stakeholders. It establishes property tax relief, public safety, mental health, education, and many other critical needs as priorities for the upcoming two-year budget.

“The state’s commitment to fiscal responsibility has paid major dividends and the Texas economy is booming,” said Huffman. “We have an obligation to the people of Texas to continue our state’s incredible trajectory by making investments that will keep Texas as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. The base budget is a starting point, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop a conservative and sustainable budget that addresses our needs and strengthens our economy.”

In response to the filing of SB 1, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stated that “the Senate’s budget for Texas is a conservative budget that addresses challenges facing our state and does not exceed population growth times inflation. I want to thank Chair Huffman for her long hours of hard work during the interim to make sure we are in the best position possible to enter the legislative session.”

As filed, SB 1 appropriates $288.7 billion in All Funds and $130.1 billion in General Revenue. Highlights of SB 1 include:

• $15.0 billion reserved for property tax relief over future years contingent on the passage of legislation, including $3 billion to raise the residential homestead exemption to $70,000;

• $1.8 billion for an across-the-board state employee pay raise to address a state workforce crisis, the highest across-the-board salary increase in over 40 years;

• Funding for the full Foundation School Program entitlement, including enrollment growth;

• $4.6 billion to continue current support for Operation Lone Star, the state-sponsored effort to secure our southern border;

• $5.8 billion, an increase of $753 million, for payroll growth and continued reforms to the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) passed in 2019;

• $960.2 million, an increase of $46.3 million, for statutorily required contributions to TRS-Care;

• $855 million to eliminate all unfunded liability for both the Law Enforcement & Custodial Officer Retirement Fund and the Judicial Retirement Fund;

• $350 million for a new fund to bolster law enforcement and criminal justice efforts in rural Texas communities;

• Significant investments to address training and security needs at the Department of Criminal Justice with an additional $35 million for a correctional officer training facility and $23.9 million to provide body-worn cameras for all maximum-security units;

• $200 million to construct two new secure state juvenile facilities with mental health capacity;

• $9.24 billion to fund enrollment at higher education institutions through the formulas;

