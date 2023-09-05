School is back in session, and hopefully you are getting settled into your routines. Jacob and Calob are back in school now. Football is still a major part of Jacob’s day, but he also managed to get his permit! Calob is continuing with Jiu Jitsu and received his gray and white belt. He also started band this year and is learning to play the trumpet.
The school year is already getting busy, so we hope you enjoy a safe, long weekend. Stay cool and have a happy Labor Day!
-Fanny Jetton
On September first, a series of new laws went into effect, including some of the ones we filed. We will talk more about those bills in a future edition of the Briefing because there are a lot of bills to cover. However, one of our bills received enough support to go into effect immediately after being passing the veto period in June. This bill is estimated to have kept $10 billion of apartment property value from being removed from Texas' tax rolls. So let’s talk about House Bill 2071 and how it's keeping certain apartment properties from being removed from the tax rolls with no benefit to Texas taxpayers.
HB 2071 is a PFC reform bill that adds guardrails, transparency, and accountability to this workforce housing program. Essentially, we added a lot more parameters around a previously-vague program that was added into state law in 2015, when the PFC Program was created by a last-minute amendment to another piece of legislation. The goal of the amendment was to allow nonprofits to create Public Facility Corporations (PFCs) that would offer workforce housing options for groups like teachers, police officers, and others. In areas with a lot of growth or limited housing, some local governments wanted to be able to offer housing for some of our public service and essential workers because these individuals are important to our community. These workforce housing options would be made available by a nonprofit and in exchange, the nonprofit would not pay property taxes.
The original program was just a few lines long in statute. To put it into perspective, our transparency bill was 20 pages long by the time we were done with it. The original PFC program had very few details included. This meant that some cities were using the program appropriately, but some groups were abusing it. There were not sufficient guidelines to determine if a PFC was providing the workforce housing they should be and there were not sufficient options to hold a PFC accountable if needed.
This abuse is where it really started to impact taxpayers. If a city, county, school district, etc. needs $X to operate their budget, they will set a property tax rate (which is applied against property appraisals) to collect $X. This allows cities, counties, schools, etc. to provide essential services to the community, like roads, water, and schools. However, if some properties are not paying property taxes because they are utilizing a PFC exemption, but the local government still needs $X in their budget to provide roads, etc., who ends up paying for it? Everyone else. The property tax burden was just getting shifted to homeowners and other businesses.
As of June 18, more potential PFCs were on agendas around the state to go online. If all of these PFCs were able to continue to operate unchecked, an estimated $10 billion in properties would have been taken off the tax rolls. This would have resulted in a significant loss in property tax revenue for local governments, ultimately leaving Texas taxpayers on the hook for making up that tax revenue. HB 2071 was able to go into effect in June, because it included the “immediate effect” provision. If two-thirds of the House and Senate support the bill, it goes into effect as soon as the Governor signs it or it passes the veto period.
HB 2071 was a major priority in both chambers and it achieved the needed two-thirds majority. By not delaying the enactment of this new law to September 1, which would be standard without the "immediate effect" provision, the new guidelines under HB 2071 immediately impacted pending PFC agreements. This resulted in an immediate increase in accountability and transparency around the PFC program.
The House and Senate heard significant testimony in the regular session on the intersection between staffing shortages, housing costs, and property taxes. Workforce housing is important, but so is reducing the property tax burden on Texans. The reason local governments needed to be empowered to provide oversight into the creation of a PFC is so they can make sure these deals are actually a good program for their constituents, and ensure the property tax burden is a good trade-off for making sure we have teachers, police officers, and nurses. The original PFC program did not require PFCs to get approval from a local government, or anyone who is actually accountable to the voters.
This was a major problem, and it’s one of the key things we fixed in HB 2071. PFCs can be used well, but local elected officials are now the people responsible for implementing them. This bill also clarifies that a PFC can only operate in the area where it was created. For example, a Houston-sponsored PFC can only operate in Houston; Travis County PFCs can only operate in Travis County. Previously, a PFC could be created in Austin and then develop a property in San Antonio. Whether the PFC would even have provided additional workforce housing in San Antonio was not definite. However, the people of San Antonio would still be on the hook for the shifted property tax burden and the elected officials of San Antonio would not have been able to prevent the PFC from operating there. Under HB 2071, PFCs are required to get the approval from the relevant, locally elected body, such as a city or county.
Senator Bettencourt was the Senate Sponsor for HB 2071 and he deserves major credit for helping to get this bill across the finish line. Houston is a significant part of his district, and the PFC abuse there has been a problem. We are grateful to have been able to work with Senator Bettencourt to get this important bill passed into law. We were also proud to work in the House with Reps. Harris, DeAyala, Tepper, Lozano, and many others to ensure this bill had appropriate guard rails, transparency, and accountability.
HB 2071 also added minimum thresholds of workforce housing that had to be provided in order to qualify to receive a property tax break. These PFCs must now submit to audits, provide reports, and adhere to certain timelines in order to ensure they are actually providing the housing they say they are. PFCs cannot discriminate and they can lose their property-tax-exempt status if they do not meet the standards outlined in HB 2071.
Many constituents of House District 26, and across our great state, continue to share their concerns with rising property taxes. We are proud to have gotten HB 2071 across the finish line to ensure Texans are not continuing to pay the property taxes for PFCs that do not return sufficient benefits to the taxpayers. Between this legislation and the historic property tax reform passed in the second special session, Texas taxpayers have a significant opportunity this year to see reductions in their property taxes.
Team Jetton
