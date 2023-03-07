We have been busy in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Article II, with two days of hearings with agencies and the public last week, and with markup with the subcommittee members this week. The testimony last week focused on the need to deliver access to quality mental and physical health care for our most vulnerable Texans and ensuring that care is available in every corner of the state. Last Monday’s hearing lasted around 5 hours, and last Tuesday began at 8 am and ended at 10 pm. I want to sincerely thank everyone that came out for taking the time to visit your Texas Capitol and participate in this important process. Your perspectives are vital to the committee, and we take your feedback seriously.
These longer days in Session will be getting more common, so I was grateful this past weekend to have time with family and friends. We had the opportunity to see my friend Sean coach his sons’ basketball team and spend time as a family. The warmer weather reminds us that spring and Easter are not far off and these brief pauses give me time to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus and the responsibility I now have to love others and share the Gospel with them. I hope you were able to enjoy some downtime and reflect on the things in your life that make you thankful as well.
In our last Briefing, we discussed education opportunities for Texas children and what it can look like to support public education, private schools, homeschooling, and parents pursuing the right option for their children. If you missed that recap, you can find it here.
Today, we will provide an update on a topic that has been very important to me for as long as I have been in office: combating human trafficking. Human trafficking can loosely be understood as modern-day slavery and involves using force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or some kind of sexual act, which is often used to make money for the trafficker. The average age of a person in the U.S. to enter into commercial sexual exploitation is 12-13 years old.
As legislators, we should continue to do all we can to protect Texans and prosecute those individuals who exploit the most vulnerable in our society. We continue to look for ways to strengthen our laws, raise awareness, and improve the methods of funding investigations and supporting survivors. Only a part of this battle is legislative, and we hope to partner with everyone in our community to prevent and combat human trafficking.
The first bill I filed for the 88th Legislative Session was HB 279, to strengthen laws against trafficking adults with disabilities. Adults with disabilities are at a higher risk of trafficking than the general population and cannot always provide testimony that is needed to bring a conviction against their traffickers. HB 279 would provide these individuals with additional legal protections, better empowering our law enforcement agencies to prosecute these traffickers.
HB 279 is scheduled for a hearing in the Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence on March 7 upon adjournment from the House floor. The Chair of the committee will call up this bill when it is ready to be presented to the committee. You can watch the committee proceedings online here.
I am proud to Joint Author HB 350 (Thompson, Senfronia) which also takes a crucial step in preventing trafficking and investigating perpetrators. Banks are required to monitor and report suspected trafficking, but many individuals use cash when they pay for trafficked labor or sex. While ATMs are sometimes registered with a banking institution, some are not registered or as closely regulated, known as White Label ATMs.
White Label ATMs continue to create an avenue that traffickers can use to exploit their victims. HB 350 tightens up regulations around White Label ATMs to prevent their use in trafficking. I am proud to sign onto this bill and encourage others who are passionate about ending trafficking to do the same.
This session I also filed HB 1136 to ensure people convicted of compelling prostitution will be listed on the sex offender registry for 10 years, a standard comparable to other crimes in statute. HB 964 could have broader implications than just trafficking cases, but it also requires educators convicted of an improper relationship with a student to be placed on the sex offender registry.
We also know many kids involved in human trafficking are also involved in foster care or interact with DFPS in some way. As we look into funding for DFPS and the Community Based Care rollout, we know investing in the future of these kids plays a crucial role in preventing human trafficking over time. Agencies like DFPS, especially as they make the transition to the CBC model, operate best in partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and community leaders. If the issue of human trafficking is important to you, getting involved with DFPS to support families and kids is a great place to start making a difference long term.
This week the Appropriations Article II Subcommittee held Markup deliberations for the Exceptional Items from DFPS and other agencies. Essentially this means we looked at the funding requests from these agencies that did not get funded in the base budget: HR 1 as filed. Next we will look at other funding requests from members for items that do not fall within the agencies’ requests.
In Markup the Article II Subcommittee voted to add $1.1 billion in funding to mental and behavioral health services and to expanding access to quality health care for all Texans, especially our most vulnerable Texans. Markup added funding based on specific requests from agencies under Article II. Riders will potentially add more funding to specific needs identified by members of the Texas House. The Article II budget will then be presented to the Appropriations Committee as a whole before being voted on.
It will be a busy week as this Friday is the last day to file bills in the House. We have a few more that we are finalizing and intend to file this week, so we will be hard at work on those bills when we are not in committee or on the floor. Since the last briefing, we also filed a few more bills, including:
HB 3143: Clarifies certain actions that will place a teacher on the Do Not Hire Registry. These actions include inappropriately using restraints on a child, and sexual conduct between an educator and a child.
