Christmas is almost here! Fanny, the boys, and I made a trip to Austin to hang the district Christmas ornament on the huge Christmas tree on your Texas House floor. It’s a beautiful sight to see if you happen to make your way up to Austin before the end of the year. Thank you Attack Poverty for helping to decorate our Christmas ornament this year!
We’ve also remained hard at work since the elections ended. We have continued to work on crafting and filing more bills, concluded our final meeting for the Commission of Special Education Funding, and had our House Republican Caucus meeting to vote on our Speaker nominee for the next, 88th, legislative session.
While we continue to work with the Legislative Council on bill drafts to file for the upcoming session, there are a few more that have been completed that we have pre-filed:
HB 960 - Creating a fee for electric vehicles to contribute towards road maintenance that is otherwise paid through gasoline purchases.
HB 961 - Requiring Justices of the Peace to disclose the income they receive for performing wedding ceremonies.
HB 962 - Increasing transparency and accessibility in education budgets.
HB 963 - Exempting survivors of domestic violence from having to pay certain fees associated with getting a driver’s license.
HB 964 - Adding educators convicted of having an inappropriate relationship with a student to the sex offender registry.
I’ve had the privilege and honor of serving as vice-chair of the Commission on Special Education Funding to address the underfunding of public schools educating students with special needs. The final commission report has been voted on and includes recommendations for the upcoming legislature. The biggest recommendation change will be to the state special education allotment. Currently, we fund based on a placement-based model, where a school will get an additional funding allotment to educate the student, regardless of the number of services needed for the student. The new model would shift to a service intensity-based formula system to ensure we are paying for the additional services needed for a student.
Many school districts across the state have been underfunded on the additional services needed for a student with special needs. The mission of the commission was to provide recommendations on closing that funding gap. This also included the need to provide additional funding for full and individual initial evaluations, which are required by federal law when a student is identified as potentially needing special education services. Additionally, schools are required to use buses and personnel to individually pick up and transport certain students with special needs, which is a much greater cost to the district. We are recommending an increase to the transportation allotment for students with special needs.
The remaining recommendations did not deal with the funding formula but are recommendations for how we can better serve the special education children in Texas. These recommendations included additional incentives to attract new special education teachers and paraprofessionals, maintaining and increasing funds for the Supplemental Special Education Services (SSES) Program, increasing the College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) Outcomes Bonus for Students Served by Special Education, enhancing the regulatory authority of TEA over day programs and residential placements, increase capacity and available options of nonpublic day programs across the state, and providing educational savings accounts to help students attend the school that best meets their educational needs.
The final report will be published before the 88th legislative session for all to review. Ensuring that every student in Texas has access to the best education that fits their specific needs is a goal worth pursuing. Not only does it allow every individual Texan the opportunity to pursue the American Dream fully: the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but, as a state, we prosper from the innovative and economic impacts of an educated and capable workforce.
The House Republican Caucus met earlier this month to select our nominee for Speaker for the upcoming legislative session. This is a practice that began to ensure that House Republicans had a candidate that the majority of House Republicans were in agreement with. This prevents a Speaker from being selected by the democrats and a handful of Republicans. Currently, 86 of the 150 members of the legislature are republicans. Of those 86, there was a nearly unanimous vote in support of Dade Phelan to remain Speaker for the upcoming session.
This was due in large part to how he leads the House Chamber. We have a very member-driven chamber, meaning that policy isn’t pushed from the top down, but every member has an opportunity to push priorities from the bottom up. Each member has a responsibility for proposing ideas and winning the argument to earn a majority support in the committees and house floor. This allowed us to have a very productive session, passing many priority items that aligned with the recommendations made by Republicans at the state convention.
We look forward to a very productive legislative session, passing laws that are good for Texans and ensures Texas remains the best state in the country to achieve the American Dream.
