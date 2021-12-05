In this edition of the Weekly Briefing, let’s review where we are with COVID, the vaccine mandate, and the ban on mask mandates. I have spoken extensively on this subject, as we have sought out the truth and worked to deliver information to Texans so that everyone could make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
We are reaching what certainly feels like the end of the COVID pandemic. Infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are all down. It wasn’t that long ago though, just the beginning of the school year, roughly 4 months ago, that hysteria was building over the virus and our young children and their teachers.
So, here is a quick look at what has happened in 2021. We started off the year with a huge spike in infections and hospitalizations, with the peak of hospitalizations arriving on January 11. In February, we had 1 million Texans fully vaccinated and as hospitalizations and deaths declined, all businesses were reopened to 100%. In May, the Governor issued an executive order prohibiting local governments from requiring face masks. In July, the Governor went a step further to ensure COVID vaccines and masks remained optional in Texas. Another spike peaked September 14, very nearly reaching the numbers from the beginning of the year. That same month, President Biden announced the federal vaccine mandate. In October, Governor Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates and added the issue to the call for the third special session.
Today, we sit at the bottom of the peak from September with lower new cases each day than this time last year. The discussion around COVID, masks, and vaccines quickly ratchets up strong feelings. These feelings didn’t divide based on who is most affected by COVID or the mandates, but along political party lines, due to the different philosophies on how to handle the situation. The feelings hit hysterical levels at the start of the school year and the weeks that followed. It is understandable that the feelings would grow stronger as we were talking about our young children and protecting them. Fortunately, the virus did not become more virulent for young people and nearly all children faired fine through the reopening of schools.
From July to September, we dug deep and kept a close watch on what was happening, as the truth about the situation is the only factor that decisions of public policy should be based on. Our objective was to follow the science, and that is what we did. We continued to monitor the data and visit with experts and doctors to see firsthand what was happening. The main conclusion: the trends in the last spike matched that from the beginning of the year when masks and other restrictions were in place, but vaccines were not yet as readily available.
So we weathered the last spike partially due to vaccine distribution. Around 95% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated. We have also picked up some new habits, partially to combat the spread of COVID: ordering curbside or delivery for almost anything and working from home among changes at the top of the list. Many people still allow more distance than they did before when in lines and are more cautious when they feel ill and actually refrain from going around others. Some even started washing their hands more often… THANK YOU!
Based on what we now know about the virus, our new healthier habits, and the accessibility to the vaccine, we can move forward towards normalcy with a virus that may not ever go away fully. So let’s talk about the policies we passed to address it.
During the 87th regular session, we passed several pandemic related bills, including:
Senate Bill 968, by Senator Kolkhorst, prohibits vaccine passports and creates the Office of the Chief Epidemiologist and a panel to provide recommendations. No business can require customers to provide proof that they had been vaccinated.
We protected homeowners from municipalities that might try to use the disaster declarations to exceed the statewide property tax increase limits.
I co-authored HB 1239, by Rep Sanford, protecting religious freedom by prohibiting government entities from closing churches and other places of worship due to a pandemic.
We addressed shortcomings in our data-collection systems so that better decisions could be made with more timely and accurate information.
We allowed home health and hospice workers to administer the COVID vaccine, as they were trained and qualified to administer other vaccines already.
Now on to the legal challenges.
Governor Abbott on May 18 issued executive order GA-36, prohibiting mask mandates, and on July 29 issued GA-38, prohibiting the vaccine and mask mandates in Texas. As the polarizing rhetoric was ratcheted up at the opening of the school year, some Democrat counties coordinated amongst each other to issue mask mandate orders at the same time in defiance of the Governor. Unfortunately, some school districts also followed suit in deliberately defying the Governor’s orders, joining the politically motivated actions of the Democrats. The Texas Attorney General’s office has continued to win each of these cases, confirming the prohibition on such a mandate.
Governor Abbott on October 11 issued executive order GA-40, reinforcing the prohibition on the vaccine mandate, and added this issue to the third special session that was already in process. This was done in response to President Biden’s blatantly unconstitutional attempts to impose a vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). While the intent for the mandate and deadline was shared, OSHA did not publish this rule immediately, preventing legal action from being brought forth. As soon as it was published, Texas and other states filed a lawsuit and a federal appeals court halted the implementation of the rule stating that it was “staggeringly overbroad” and that there were “grave statutory and constitutional issues” brought forth by the plaintiffs.
This legal battle on the federal vaccine mandate is ongoing, but it is my hope that the federal courts find it unconstitutional. That is why I have signed on to the Amicus Brief with Texans for Responsible Government in Opposition to Respondents’ Emergency Motion to Dissolve Stay. Amicus briefs support one side in a legal battle, showing the court additional perspectives in how individuals (in this case Texans) could be impacted by the court’s ruling. There may be further Amicus Briefs that we sign on to to provide further arguments in opposition to this unconstitutional mandate. This federal mandate requires federal courts to strike it down.
There have also been discussions on a fourth legislative session to pass a law to ban vaccine mandates. I fervently believe in everyone’s right not to get the COVID vaccine if they choose not to. As with the masks, it should remain a personal decision. Your livelihood should not be tied to a medical decision made personally or with a physician. I do believe businesses currently taking on this burdensome task are only doing so in response to the federal mandate and would prefer not to be involved in their staff’s vaccine practices. If Governor Abbott calls a legislative session to address these concerns, I will strongly support legislation protecting an individual’s rights to choose what is right for them and their family regarding their vaccination status.
It has been a tumultuous year, yet I am hopeful we are nearing the end of this scary exercise in pulling and tugging at our Constitution. In many ways, our Constitution held strong and we have much to be proud of. However, there is much still to evaluate and determine where government needs to be reined in and properly limited. This is an ongoing exercise and our founders recognized that this fight would never end. I will continue to seek out every battle that needs fighting and stand firmly at the front to protect our freedoms.
