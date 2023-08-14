Jack H. Carlisle passed away on Aug. 11, 2023 from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 83.
Proceeded In Death:
Mother – Ella Mae Jordan
Father – Earl Eugene Carlisle
Survived By:
Spouse: L. Kay Carlisle of 54 years
Sons:
Jason Bridges & Melissa Carlisle
Justin William & Bianca Carlisle and grandchildren: Audrey & Ashton Carlisle, Noah & Nico Zaragoza
Richard Eugene and Bonny Cowart & grandson Grant Cowart
Jack retired from Texaco as a credit card manager after 27 years.
He was Kay’s knight in shining armor after meeting her at Texaco. Luckily, hey never worked directly for each other.
He coached and supported Jason and Justin in soccer and watched then play football, basketball, tennis and baseball. He reestablished contact with his oldest son Richard at age 21 and introduced Jaso and Justin to their older brother.
He was so proud of all their accomplishments’ both academically and personally as well as his grandchildren.
A service will be held on Thursday at Calvary Episcopal Church – 806 Thompson Road, Richmond, TX at 1:00 pm. Donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church in his memory.
