Jacey Jetton

I have always taken pride in our state and country. I was 17 years old and in college when the attacks on 9/11 occurred. It remains a foundational moment in the way I view our country and the world around us. I believe we are a country that stands for something and the beacon of hope and opportunity for the world. Freedom and Liberty ring true for those seeking it in America. For over 246 years, the constitutional framework of our country has allowed us to build something we can be proud of, a free nation that must be protected for future generations.
I do fear many Americans are frustrated with where our country is today and losing hope in where we are headed. Patriotism is down. Pride in our country wavers, yet I believe we are still a country worth fighting for. A country that stands for something no other country has in the history of this planet. We are blessed to live in this country, in this time in history, and it is up to us to stand up and fight for it.
In September of last year, I re-enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard as a Field Artillery Cannon Crewmember (13b). I will never ask of anyone else what I am not willing to do myself, and I believe there is a strong likelihood we will be asking our armed forces to defend our country in the future. While the number of individuals willing to serve in our military declines, I believe there are many still willing to step up if they know they are not standing alone. So I raised my right hand again to stand ready to defend this country I love, in hopes that others will join me.
I serve in the Texas Legislature because I believe we have a state worth fighting for. I serve in the Army National Guard because I believe we have a country worth fighting for. We must preserve both for our children, and their children, and future generations, so they can enjoy the freedom and liberty we do today. The fight against tyranny never ends and the American Dream only stays alive if we strive to keep it alive.
If you are interested in joining the military, reach out to MSG Kristina Stefanos at 210-787-9120 or kristina.c.stephanos.mil@mail.mil. I would also be happy to speak with any individual or family about my experience with the Army National Guard if anyone would like more information about it.
Part of my service in the Army National Guard will take me to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for four months where I will again attend Basic Combat Training and artillery school. During those four months, I will be accessible via mail and the address will be shared upon request. More importantly, your House District 26 team will still be active and available in the district for constituent services and legislative duties. Tori Macfarlan will continue to lead the organization, along with Rea Motiwala, Wendi Lojo, and Kacey Williams. This rockstar team is ready and willing to assist you with anything you need and you will continue to see them around the district.
If a Special Session overlaps with this active duty order, the Texas Constitution specifically outlines in Article XVI, Section 72 that a designee may be approved by the Texas House of Representatives to fill my spot in my absence while on active duty orders. I have presented the Speaker of the House with my choice for a temporary representative: Fanny Jetton. We share the same conservative values and I have no doubt she will be a strong advocate and staunch conservative temporary representative for House District 26 if a Special Session is called while I am activated.
My team and Fanny will continue to provide good communication, work on conservative policy, and serve the community well while I am in training. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with questions, concerns, or ideas for legislation. We stand ready to assist with issues you may be having with any state agency or guide you through local and federal issues.
Thank you for your support and encouragement as we fight on all fronts to protect and preserve Texas and the United States of America for current and future generations. Together we will restore trust and faith in what is to come for both. God bless Texas and the United States of America.
Jacey Jetton is a Republican whose House District 26 includes a portion of Fort Bend County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.