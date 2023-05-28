Jacey Jetton

On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember those heroes who courageously gave their lives for this great country. For the preservation of our republic; for the world to gaze at this free and prosperous country, some have given all for us to experience this dream we call America. We also remember the family and friends these brave men and women left behind, so that we can enjoy the freedom and liberty we have today.
I am honored to serve in our armed forces and the Texas House of Representatives. In both, I swore an oath to protect this country, the Constitutions of our state and nation, and vowed to lay down my life, if necessary, to preserve them.
Our State Constitution outlines the powers and duties for your duly elected representatives. Today, we will be considering a rare and somber vote authorized in our Constitution: a vote on the articles of impeachment of the Attorney General of Texas. It is a vote that I don’t take lightly. I have wrestled with the facts of the matter and the perception of the people I represent. The release of the resolution on Thursday sparked a whirlwind of thoughts, opinions, and rumors that have clouded the air of what is fact or fiction.
There is a lot to consider here today. Before the vote, I want to first ask for your prayers for wisdom and discernment as we make this decision. Second, I want to share the facts that are before us in making this decision.
How did we get here?
The only reason this investigation began was the Texas Attorney General demanding that the Texas Legislature have over $3.3 million of your tax dollars to pay the settlement of a wrongful termination lawsuit of whistleblowers in his office. This demand was made without the supporting information needed to fulfill this request and as fiscally responsible legislators, we aren’t in the business of blindly handing over money to whoever asks.
The House General Investigating Committee, along with a team of highly respected and experienced attorneys and investigators, have been working since March 2023 to get answers to House questions on why the $3.3 million tax burden to the people of Texas was needed and appropriate. It is important to note that this didn’t happen overnight, didn’t happen in response to a press release by Paxton this week, but has been ongoing for months.
The facts.
The General Investigating Committee uncovered shocking acts of bribery, conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation of public resources, obstruction of justice, and more. You can read the resolution outlining the articles of impeachment here. In summary, Paxton repeatedly manipulated the legal system for his personal, political, and financial gain, abusing the power of his office for both himself, his friends, and political donors.
The evidence indicates Paxton engaged in bribery by providing legal favors and specialized access to his friend Nate Paul in exchange for renovations to his home and hiring a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair.
Paxton routinely directed employees to reverse legal conclusions, act contrary to the law, and abandon legal precedent when it could benefit him or his friend, Nate Paul.
Paxton abused the power of his office to obtain private DPS and FBI files related to an investigation of Nate Paul, which he then handed off to Nate in the dead of night so he prematurely had all the details of law enforcement’s case against him.
Paxton utilized the power of his office to cause harm to a charity foundation because it benefited Nate Paul.
Finally, Paxton fired and took adverse action against employees who blew the whistle on his legal conduct before launching a public and private smear campaign to besmirch their reputations and jeopardize their future employment. A settlement was reached due to the facts of this matter that led to Paxton requesting taxpayers to cover this $3.3 million settlement, which is what sparked this committee’s investigation into the request.
Is this Constitutional and haven’t the voters spoken by electing Paxton?
