Jacey Jetton

We are continuing to wind our way through the 88th Legislative Session. We are just over halfway through the first 60 days of session, the period when bills are filed. Last week, we got our committee assignments and some committees will begin meeting this week. I am honored to serve on the Committees for Appropriations, Public Health, Redistricting, and Local and Consent Calendars. I appreciate Speaker Phelan’s faith in me, and my team, and our ability to serve on these important committees. We look forward to working hard and digging into the issues to ensure the bills and budgets passed by the legislature are good for Texans now and for generations to come.
Some background on these committee tasks, starting with the budget, which is drafted by the Appropriations Committee. As you may be aware, we have a huge tax revenue surplus. Inflation, population growth, and consumer confidence in the State of Texas all contributed to sales tax revenue increases over the past two years. The legislature will pass a budget this legislative session based on our revenue, including the surplus, but it must stay within the constitutional tax spending limit, which caps the growth of spending based on the population growth in the state. This fiscal constraint limits the expansion of government and prevents wasteful spending.
The Appropriations Committee started meeting Tuesday morning. A top priority for this legislative session is providing real, meaningful property tax relief. While the state of Texas collects ZERO property taxes, this local tax has become a huge burden on Texans who the legislature will continue to work to protect. So, $15 billion dollars will be considered for options including appraisal reform, additional rate compressions, or increases to the homestead exemption. I am a strong supporter of appraisal reform, as skyrocketing valuations and local tax rates can cause uncertainty in your ability to continue to afford your home.
I am also a strong supporter of the state pouring more into the maintenance and operations side of school districts so that schools rely less on property taxes for these costs. We should move towards wiping out this portion of your property taxes, which makes up around half of most property tax bills. That would be a substantial reduction in the property tax burden for Texas families.
I am confident you will see a substantial investment made in education, on top of the $38.4 billion already allocated to fully fund Texas public education. The additional investment could include options such as a basic allotment increase, a COLA for retired teachers, reductions to teacher health insurance premiums, increased spending on special education services, education savings accounts, funding for teacher salaries, and other options to ensure we are providing the best opportunities for every child in Texas to receive a high-quality education.
Some committees, like Appropriations and Redistricting, handle specific topics, while other standing committees hear bills that could potentially become law. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Chairman Klick on the Public Health Committee. The goal of this committee remains ensuring every Texan has access to affordable, high-quality healthcare, and that vulnerable Texans are protected. Mental health will be another big topic for the session as we continue to search for ways to ensure Texans in need have access to the care they deserve.
After a bill is filed, it is referred by the House Parliamentarian to the committee that is most relevant. In committees like Public Health, we then hear public and expert discussion on the bill, ask questions, and deliberate potential changes to the bill with the author. Bills that receive the support of a majority of the committee can be voted out of committee. It is then referred to a calendar committee. If it is specific to one part of Texas or very widely supported, it might end up in the committee I was just appointed to: the Local and Consent Calendars Committee. The calendars committees then decide which bills will be heard on the House floor for a vote by the entire body. Bills that pass in the House then move to the Senate for consideration.
We can continue to file bills until March 10, and we got a few more bills filed since our last Briefing, with many more coming still. The additional bills filed for the 88th legislative session include:
HB 2071: Bringing transparency and regulation to an economic development tool that creates affordable and workforce housing. Public Facility Corporations (PFCs) were designed to give a tax-break to developments that would provide more affordable and workforce housing, however a lack of transparency in the current process has resulted in abuse of the program. HB 2071 clarifies the requirements of the program and introduces essential transparency processes to ensure PFCs are being properly utilized to benefit Texas families.
HB 2072: Creating a grant to establish mental health programs that will reduce incidences of incarceration of individuals with mental illness. Many incarcerated individuals would have benefitted from access to mental health services. HB 2072 enables more organizations to utilize state funds to establish mental health programs that will reduce recidivism, arrest, and incarceration.
HB 2074: Creating a grant for school districts to implement an existing state funded program that will increase teacher salaries. The Teacher Incentive Allotment provides a state-funded pathway for teachers to earn an additional $3,000-$32,000 per year. HB 2074 establishes a grant for school districts to offset the start-up costs associated with implementing the TIA, in order to encourage more districts to implement the program.
HB 2078: Authorizing a physician to dispense certain medications in an office setting. Physicians who choose to dispense these medications would observe all state and federal compliance laws, and notify and work with the Texas State Board of Pharmacy.
HB 2079: Authorizing pharmacists to order and furnish certain prescription drugs. Currently, pharmacists are able to test for flu, strep, and COVID, under the PREP Act. If the patient tests positive for COVID, they may dispense the appropriate medication to avoid delaying treatment, but not for flu or strep. HB 2079 would make permanent their ability to treat for COVID and add the ability to treat for flu and strep.
HB 2080: Physicians licensed in another state may practice medicine in Texas if they are in good standing in their home state and the licensing requirements in their home state are substantially equivalent to the requirements for licensing in Texas. To utilize the program created by HB 2080, a physician would need to register with the Texas Medical Board, receive permission from the board to practice medicine, and comply with all Texas laws and rules relating to the practice of medicine.
HB 2082: Expand access to healthcare coverage by creating an avenue by which low-income individuals can receive care from clinics and other non-profits. HB 2082 clarifies existing statutes to ensure non-profit organizations can provide care to individuals in need.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.