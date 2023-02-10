Jacey Jetton

Despite the freeze in Austin, Team Jetton continued to work on crafting legislation, including filing and joint authoring the following bills:
HB 1862: Improving the process of appointing election clerks to further secure our elections and improve the confidence in the outcome of our elections. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a democracy. We will continue to find ways to improve the processes involved with the implementation of elections and appreciate all the constituents who have shared their ideas and perspectives with us so far.
- HB 1890: Empowering hospitals to improve patient outcomes by treating some patients in a home health care setting. Some patients require additional monitoring after receiving treatment, but do not require care to such a high level that they need to remain in a bed in a hospital. Some patients would qualify to receive monitoring in their homes, making the patient more comfortable while receiving the same level of care, and freeing up a bed in a hospital for another patient.
- HB 1898: Establishing a grant for children’s hospitals to expand services for mental and behavioral health. These grant funds would enable hospitals to use one-time funds to establish programs or expand capacity for treatment.
- HB 1978: Allowing businesses to offer store coupons for the purchase of alcoholic beverages. Businesses are currently able to offer discounts, price matching, sales, special access, manufacturer coupons, cash discounts, and more on alcohol sales. HB 1978 allows businesses to offer their own coupons for alcohol sales as well.
- HB 1883 (Bhojani): Ensuring state mandated tests are not administered on religious holy days, including All Saints Day, Christmas, Diwali, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr, Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Vaisakhi, Vesak, and Yom Kippur.
I have filed over 30 bills so far and will continue to file legislation as the bills are ready. Our goal is to craft legislation supporting Texas families. Be the first to know what is happening in session by subscribing to the Weekly Briefing using the button below. This Briefing is a short one as we are compiling information for future legislation and communications. Stay tuned!
We appreciate your feedback and look forward to continuing to work with you to ensure Texas remains the best place to pursue the American Dream.
Jacey Jetton is a Sugar Land businessman who represents Texas House District 26 in the state legislature. District 26 includes part of Fort Bend County.
