Remember two years ago when our teachers were “heroes”?
At the onset of the pandemic, the community rallied behind teachers as school districts scrambled to provide education during an unprecedented consequence of a novel virus.
For the first time in my life, teachers reached the level of respect we automatically give other professional factions in our society.
For once, the world slowed enough for people to pay attention and take note.
And when it got tough navigating the educational field during a raging pandemic, most teachers dug in their heels.
They sacrificed themselves repeatedly, and we hurled support, encouragement, food, money, time and love in their direction without hesitation.
Now educators are being fired or having their livelihoods threatened over reading material deemed inappropriate.
The most recent story that caught my attention was the sacking of assistant principal Toby Price, who read Dawn McMillan’s “I need a NEW BUTT! to second graders.
According to the New York Times, he plans to fight the termination.
If you’re clueless about the book’s subject matter, it’s a silly story about a character who realizes he has a crack in his booty and ridiculously thinks he needs a new one.
I know the story well. I own “I need a NEW BUTT!” as well as its companion book that came out about seven years later called “I Broke MY BUTT!”
In the author section of the book, the New Zealand writer left a message: “I write lots of different things [...] Sometimes my work is serious, sometimes it’s just for fun. Every now and then I write a really crazy story — this is one of those! Enjoy!”
And, of course, kids do, it’s nonsensical fun.
If the continuing attacks on books and educators don’t make you squeamish, then you might not understand what a precariously greasy slope we’re on.
And we’re sliding in the wrong direction.
Did we forget that school is about fostering a passion for learning?
School isn’t solely about memorizing times tables and the periodic chart. It’s more than writing research papers, history exams, dissecting poetry, rankings and standardized test scores.
It’s supposed to be a social setting that nourishes a kid’s desire to learn more beyond what is taught in the classroom.
That notion feels shirked these days.
There has been so much focus on CRT, masks mandates, banning books, and making sure no one crosses the “uncomfortable” line that we forgot more subjects exist.
Prior to the pandemic, we were inundated with STEM talk. My inbox would be bursting at the seams about students or teachers reaching goals and inspiring those around them.
In case you were unaware, they’re still achieving significant feats.
In that spirit, I want to remind my community of an upcoming event worthy of our support: The Annual LCISD AutoFest.
The 7th Annual AutoFest is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 26 at the LCISD Natatorium, 1011 Horace Mann Ave. in Rosenberg. Spectator admission is free. (For more information, contact Deon Wilson at 832-223-3187 or adwilson@lcisd.org.)
The festival is the creation of Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Automotive Technology program, which offers auto tech classes designed to prepare students for an entry-level career.
I first heard about this event in 2019 when Deon Wilson, the automotive tech instructor at Lamar Consolidated High School, wanted to spread the word to get as large a turnout as he could.
He said: “We strive to one day be able to consistently raise enough funds to offer yearly college and tool scholarships.”
This is the kind of issue that requires our focus.
Instead of obsessing over what to remove from schools, let’s concentrate on what we must pour into them.
Stop stifling learning. Support it.
