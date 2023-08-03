A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jose Alexis Aguilar-Lopez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 17, 2020, Judge Steve Rogers.
Armineka Nicole Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 22, 1021, Judge Steve Rogers.
Christopher Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 21, 2021, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Kevin Deron Wilson, aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member, member of the household or someone with whom he was romantically involved, a first-degree felony, July 16, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jason James Jacob, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram a state-jail felony, Jan. 15, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Keenan Keandre Chatman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram a state-jail felony, June 8, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Renae Shana McFarlane, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Hector Manuel Diaz, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony offense, Nov. 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dmontrea Shavon Powers, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony offense, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Elisa Chapa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christine Trichelle Luna, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 16, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kieron Dandre Sloan, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, April 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
