A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Christopher Alan Joseph, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Usamah Shahadat Hossain, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 19, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jadin T. Cooper, arson, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Nathan Thomas Halliburton, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nick Martin Vermeer, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Quintin Aron Shorten, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ronald Ortiz-Navarrete, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 12, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Margarita Soto, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jerry Eles Hunter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 19, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Micah Jamal Mciver, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, March 19, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
