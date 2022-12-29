A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 26 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases.
Jason Augustine Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 23, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Yu Heng Tao, aggravated assault with a weapon of a family member, member of the household or someone with whom he was romantically involved (dating), a first-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Roderick Samuel Edwards, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sergey Grigoryevich Petrenko, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Hernan Olivero Martinez-Fenandez, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of debit card/credit card, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cinthia Orobio, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of debit card/credit card, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Oct. 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jonathan William Toliver, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Heydee Lizeeth Raudia, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Heydee Lizeeth Raudia, unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Zachary Paul Robbins, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Oct. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Larry Ellis Clark, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 14, a state-jail felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Stephan Anthony Moore, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alyssia Alexandria Flores, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
William Hidalgo, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing and/or circulation, a third-degree felony, Oct. 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gabriel Dominic Deleon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Carlos Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aryanna Chanae Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Juston Germain Cook, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Roberto Alegria, driving while intoxicated, third offense, a third-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Verion Sandles Jr., theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Luis Alberto Lazo, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Darrick Scott Dickerson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Rocky Gil, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Macario Garcia driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Travious Willie Marguay Slater, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Thelonious Tennant, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, Nov. 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joshua Adam Mancilla, bribery, a second-degree felony, Nov. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
