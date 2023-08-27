A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Tyler Ryan Young, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kyle Joseph Patterson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, April 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Arthur Boutte, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Quinton Deshon Dunham, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rylan Leigh Pledger, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Aaron Deshawn Thomas, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dominque Turner, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Bennie Webb, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
La Marcus Webb, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tiffany Nicole Brimzy, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ricardo Rodriguez, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, May 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Miguel Gonzalez, criminal mischief/interfering with a public service, less than $30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
