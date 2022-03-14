A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Quanieshia Monique Eldridge, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jasmine Simone Smith, fraudulent use of or possession of credit or debit cards, less than five, a state-jail felony, Oct. 27, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jamarcus Deon-Desea Jenkins, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 4, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Candice Melissa Valenzuela, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, between 5-10 items, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ramon Lara, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, Nov. 12, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Saul Vera, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state-jail felony, Nov. 9, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Amanda Lynn Vasquez, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, between 10-50 items, a second-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Craig Isaac Venturi-Szott, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, Dec. 10, 2021, Frank J. Fraley.
Talisha Dasha Grooms, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Dec. 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
James H. Cyrus, unlawfully carrying a weapon with felony conviction (felon in possession of a weapon), a third-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Sean Franklin Batey, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sean Franklin Batey, unlawfully carrying a weapon with felony conviction (felon in possession of a weapon), a third-degree felony, Dec. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joaquin Adrian Lima, accident involving death, a second-degree felony, Dec. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Stephen Andre Gay, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Feb. 1, 2015, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lorenzo Howard Spencer, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 14, 2022, , Judge Tameika Carter.
David Dillion, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Eric Y Sotelo, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Freddy Marcos Mendoza-Medina, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Eric Lorenz Sterling, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony Feb. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Yaminah LaShawn Nelson, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Nov. 1, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Antonio Medez Flores Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 13, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
