A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jose Florentino Ortiz, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Oct. 17, 1995, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jose Florentino Ortiz, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Oct. 17, 1996, Judge Steve Rogers.
Paul Anthony Archer, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ronald Ray Brandy, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Fabian Rivera Jr., evading arrest/detection with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 10, 2023, Jdge Chad Bridges.
Devante Deshon Todd, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, March 14, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Derian Joel Caesar, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 15, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Centel Devon Willis, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 15, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Adrian Hanson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Adrian Hanson, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, March 17, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Brayan Alexander Aguilar Aquino, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
