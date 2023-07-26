A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jasmine Earl, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, May 10, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
George Michael Mosquera, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Zion Darell Andrus, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, May 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Elijah Norman, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, May 23, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Alexandra Anna Morton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Daleon Jaiden Amid Elam, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaqulyn Marquis Arceneaux, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaqulyn Marquis Arceneaux, aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brad Fokam, theft of property, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cynthia Giavionnie Jones, theft of property, less than $2,500, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter. According to the indictment, Jones has been twice convicted of theft in the past, which could enhance her punishment if convicted again.
Franklin Marine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Franklin Marine, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
