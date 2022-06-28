A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Kristen Hatch, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Heather Ree Slay, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 24, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Bret Steven Hewitt, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 27. 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaylon Wayne Rashawd Russell, theft of property, between $750-$2,500 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 4, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Terry Montes, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tristan Travon Gilmore, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 200 grams and 400 grams, a first-degree felony, June 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Keithos Heury, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, July 25, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Muaz Abdelazim Ibrahim, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Muaz Abdelazim Ibrahim, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, between 80 units and 4,000 units, a second-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Vien-Hy Ngo, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Vien-Hy Ngo, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, between 80 units and 4,000 units, a second-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Mandella Chinwuike-Olisa Egbuna, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2021, judge J. Christian Becerra.
Malek M. Jibawi, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of credit or debit cards, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Malek M. Jibawi, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of credit or debit cards, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Malek M. Jibawi, forgery of a financial instrument, a state-jail felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Iysha Jacques Rossette, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Miguel Escobar Rosales, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Krystin Kady Kirkpatrick, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, April 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Porscha F. Henderson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, April 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
